Holidays Alter City Services

The holidays are altering some city services.

According to the City of Salina, no sanitation collection will take place Wednesday, December 25 or Wednesday, January 1. During both weeks, there will be a one-day delay in Wednesday through Friday collection, with the regular scheduleresuming Monday, January 6.

The General Services Office, Household Hazardous Waste Facility and the Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed Wednesday, December 25, Thursday, December 26, and Wednesday, January 1, with normal hours of operation resumingFriday, December 27 and Thursday, January 2, respectively.

The Landfill will be closed Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday January 1, with regular operating hours resuming Thursday, December 26 and Thursday, January 2, respectively.