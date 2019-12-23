Holiday Travelers to Hit the Road

More Americans will be traveling this holiday season through January 1st.

According to AAA Kansas nearly 116-million are expected to travel, the most in nearly 20 years. That’s an increase of almost four-percent over last year.

AAA expects 104 million of those holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. Just under seven million Americans are expected to fly, the most since 2003, while around three-point-eight-million are expected to travel by train or bus.

AAA expects most motorists will see gas prices drop before the beginning of the year. But drivers will likely see prices to be slightly more expensive than last December’s national gas price average of $2.37. Travelers heading to the airport can expect today to be a busy day at the airport. Christmas Eve is anticipated to have the fewest crowds of the holiday week.

Theme parks in Orlando and Southern California along with other warm-weather locales are the top destinations this year. Orlando; Anaheim, California; Honolulu; Kahului, Maui; and Las Vegas are the top five domestic destinations this year. Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; New York City; Miami; Tampa; and Phoenix round out the top 10. Destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean are the top international hot spots for U.S. travelers.