Holiday Parade of Homes

From homes with connections to C.L. Brown, C.H. Lebold, bank presidents, WWII Veterans and immigrants to a special farmhouse and growing church, you won’t want to miss the Heritage Homes Association’s 45th Homes for the Holidays Tour this weekend, December 3rd and 4th.

The tour, sponsored by the Heritages Homes Association of Abilene, celebrates the community’s unique and historic architecture.

“Visitors to Abilene frequently comment on all of the beautiful homes and churches,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. “The Homes for the Holiday Tour gives them a unique opportunity to not only see inside these special properties but also to admire their beautiful holiday decorations.”

Tickets are $10 and are available in advance at West’s Plaza Country Mart, SK Designs and Abilene Downtown Antique/Mud Creek Malls, and during the tours at Community Bible Church.

Proceeds from the tour help provide bronze Heritage Homes plaques for historic properties.

Learn more about this year’s tour at www.AbileneKansas.org/HomesTour.

