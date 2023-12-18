Holiday Hours For Public Transportation

Salina area public transportation will have reduced hours for the Christmas and New Year holidays this year.

According to OCCK Transportation, all services, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, and KanConnect public transportation, will be closed on Monday, December 25th, for Christmas.

CityGo service will resume on Tuesday, December 26th, with hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Peak routes will not be running.

Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, and GoConcordia services will be running reduced trips on Tuesday, December 26th.

81 Connection and KanConnect will be running regular routes on Tuesday, December 26th.

Regular hours will resume on Wednesday, December 27th.

All services will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024, for New Year’s Day.

Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 2nd.