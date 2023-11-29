Holiday Give & Go Planned

Salina area public transportation is planning a Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign. The 2023 Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign is set for Wednesday of next week, December 6th.

The Holiday Give & Go campaign is a community fundraiser. All nonperishable food donations received by OCCK general public transportation, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, will be donated to local charities.

This year items collected will go to Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, Neighbor to Neighbor in Concordia and Neighbor to Neighbor in Abilene.

Riders can place donations in the boxes on any OCCK Transportation vehicle.

Non riders are encouraged to make donations as well. Donations can be brought to the following locations:

OCCK Transportation at 340 N. Santa Fe, Salina

OCCK Regional Office at 1502 Lincoln, Concordia

“We are continually looking for ways to give back to the community,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “This 8th annual Holiday Give & Go program allows us a great way of doing just that. We are also excited for the opportunity to support local agencies like the Salina Food Bank and Neighbor to Neighbor and all of the good work they are doing in North Central Kansas.”

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.