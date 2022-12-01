Salina area public transportation is planning a Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign. The 2022 Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign is set for Thursday of next week, December 8th.

According to OCCK Transportation, the Holiday Give & Go campaign is a community fundraiser. All monetary fares received by OCCK general public transportation, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will be donated to local charities.

This year all funds raised will go to Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, Neighbor to Neighbor in Concordia and Neighbor to Neighbor in Abilene. The amount donated will be determined by amount of fares and donations received in each region.

Riders can place monetary donations in the fare boxes or give to the drivers on any OCCK Transportation vehicle.

Non riders are encouraged to make donations as well. Monetary donations can be brought to the following locations:

OCCK Transportation at 340 N. Santa Fe, Salina

OCCK Regional Office at 1502 Lincoln, Concordia

Donations can also be made in the Online Store at www.salinacitygo.com.

“We are continually looking for ways to give back to the community,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “This 7th annual Holiday Give & Go program allows us a great way of doing just that. We are also excited for the opportunity to support local agencies like Catholic Charities and Neighbor to Neighbor and all of the good work they are doing in North Central Kansas.”