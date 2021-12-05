Holiday Give & Go Charitable Campaign Planned

Salina area public transportation is planning a Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign.

According to OCCK Transportation, the 2021 Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign set for Thursday, December 9th.

On that day they are asking for monetary donations, as well as food items, such as cans of tuna, dried pasta, pasta sauce, tea bags, coffee, crackers, cake mix, frosting tubs, and boxed stuffing. All items donated will go to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, the Cloud County Food Bank, and Abilene Area Food & Clothing.

Riders can place food donations in the marked boxes on any OCCK Transportation vehicle, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, and 81 Connection. Monetary donations can be placed in the fare boxes or given to the drivers.

Non riders are encouraged to make donations as well. Food and monetary donations can be brought to the following locations:

OCCK Transportation at 340 N. Santa Fe, Salina OCCK Corporate Office at 1710 W. Schilling, Salina OCCK Regional Office at 1502 Lincoln, Concordia CountryMart at 1900 N. Buckeye, Abilene

“We are continually looking for ways to give back to the community,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “This 6th annual Holiday Give & Go program allows us a great way of doing just that. We are also excited for the opportunity to support our area food banks and all of the work they are doing in North Central Kansas.”

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, GoAbilene public transportation, KanConnect, the regional fixed route service, and the newest program, GoConcordia.