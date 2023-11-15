Holiday Festival / Parade Saturday

Salina Downtown will welcome the holiday season this Saturday with a full afternoon and evening of events.

A full afternoon and evening of Holiday fun is planned, ending with the Parade of Lights. The day includes:

Letters to Santa at Streit Sandblasting 12-5pm

Make-Your-Own Christmas Cards at Salina Art Center Warehouse 11a-1p

Live Nativity by Immanuel Lutheran Church at Pioneer Presidents Place from 1-2:30pm

Rolling Hills Zoo animals at the Bath Pub 1-3pm

Sugar Cookies by Seraphim Bread at the Bath Pub

Smoky Hill Museum Open House 1-3pm

Face Painting by Color Me Crazy sponsored by Bank of Tescott in Campbell Plaza from 2-4pm

Grab a bag of reindeer food and Santa snack bags in Campbell Plaza provided by First Bank Kansas from 2-4pm

Hot cocoa and cider for purchase at Ad Astra Books & Coffeehouse

Pre-parade performances starting at 5pm at City Lights Stage

Parade of Lights 6:00 pm

Prior to the big day of events a tree lighting event is planned for Friday night at 7:00. The Mayor & Community Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will be in Campbell Plaza. Salina Mayor Hoppock will light the tree, and Milt Allen will lead an old fashioned Christmas Carol Sing-a-Long.