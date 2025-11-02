Holiday Assistance Applications Accepted This Week

The window to apply for Christmas assistance through the Salina Salvation Army is this week, Monday through Friday.

According to the agency, applications for Christmas assistance will be accepted Monday, November 3rd, through Friday, November 7th. Applications will be accepted in person from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at 1137 N. Santa Fe Ave.

Applications can also be completed online at saangeltree.org from 9 a.m. Nov. 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 7.

Applicants applying in person or online must provide proof of total household income, names, ages and identification for each household member.

The agency is also seeking bell ringers for this year’s Kettle Campaign. The Kettle Campaign is very simple. Big red kettles are set up at various locations around town to allow for donations, and bell ringers staff them. The organization is taking applications for bell ringer positions. Applications may be picked up at the Salvation Army ,1137 N. Santa Fe in Salina, or those interested can apply online at registertoring.com.

The Kettle Campaign is the agency’s largest fund raising effort of the year. Along with holiday programs, it funds other programs throughout the year which include things like after school programs, providing emergency aid and shelter, and the organization’s signature daily meal program.