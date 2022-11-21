Holiday Alters Some Essential Services

Some essential services in Salina and Saline County will be altered this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The following is a list of altered services:

City Offices / Facilities:

City of Salina offices in the City/County building will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. Staff will return Monday, November 28, 2022.

City of Salina General Services / Sanitation Schedule:

No City of Salina sanitation collection will take place Thursday, Nov. 24. Thursday and Friday collections will be delayed by one day. Regular collection will resume Monday, Nov. 28.

The General Services office and Household Hazardous Waste facility will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28.

The Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. Normal operating hours will resume Friday, Nov. 25.

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. Regular operating hours will resume Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26.

Salina Waste Systems Schedule:

During the week of Nov. 21st – Nov. 25th, Salina Waste Systems plans to complete certain routes one day ahead of schedule. Affected routes will be those regularly scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – November 22nd, 23rd and 24th. If your regular route falls on one of these days, please set your cart out one day ahead of schedule. For example, if your normal collection day falls on Wednesday, please set your cart out on Monday evening, for Tuesday pickup. If we are unable to complete your pickup following this plan, please still leave your cart out and we will complete your route on the next business day. If you have any questions regarding this planned holiday schedule, please contact our office at 785-825-9155 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Please note that due to anticipated high call volumes, it may be necessary to leave a voicemail.

Public Transportation Schedule:

OCCK, Inc. Transportation, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia and KanConnect public transportation, will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, for Thanksgiving.

CityGo service will resume on Black Friday, November 25, 2022, with hours of operation from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Peak routes will not be running.

Regional Paratransit service will only be running essential trips on Friday.

81 Connection and KanConnect will be running regular routes on Friday.

Both GoAbilene and GoConcordia public transportation systems will be closed on Friday.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours onSaturday, November 26th.