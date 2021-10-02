Hoisington Starts Hot, Topples Minneapolis

After a nail-biting win last week, Minneapolis was hoping to maintain momentum and get another victory Friday night.

Hoisington and senior fullback Legend Robinson had other ideas.

Robinson powered the Cardinal ground game to a 36-6 victory against Minneapolis at Elton Brown Field in Hoisington.

After being crowned homecoming king before the game, Robinson had 24 carries for 314 yards and five touchdowns. His scores came on Hoisington’s first five drives of the game.

Minneapolis, on the other hand, struggled offensively. For the second-straight week, the Lions had less than 100 yards from scrimmage.

Robinson and the Hoisington offense started the game with a bang, driving down the field 65 yards in five plays to start the scoring. Robinson plunged in for a two-yard touchdown. The senior fullback then added touchdown runs of 55, 2, 37 and 17 yards on the Cardinals’ next four drives through the end of the first half.

Hoisington (4-1 overall; 2-0 District 2A-8) held a 34-0 lead at the break.

Both offenses were quiet in the third quarter, but the Cardinal defense added a safety in the frame.

Minneapolis was able to avoid the shutout, though, as Weston Schrader scored his second rushing touchdown of the season on a four-yard rush with just under two minutes left in the game.

Senior Austin Wolff was named Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Wolff helped the Lions shut out the Hoisington offense in the second half.

Senior fullback Weston Schrader had the H&R Block(s) of the game. Schrader was the lead blocker for Gannon Cleveland and helped clear lanes throughout the game.

Minneapolis will be back at home next week in district play against Phillipsburg. The Panthers won last year’s matchup 20-15. The game will be broadcasted as always on 92.7 The New Zoo in the Salina area, and it will stream online on ksal.com.