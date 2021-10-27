Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 50 °

Hoisington Shooting Death Under Investigation

Todd PittengerOctober 27, 2021

An investigation into a shooting death in the Barton County community of Hoisington is underway.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a shooting death that occurred early Wednesday morning. The Hoisington Police Department requested KBI assistance just after 4 a.m. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

On Wednesday morning at around 3:10 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 405 E. 2nd St. in Hoisington. When officers arrived they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as Chase Anderson, 22, of Hoisington. EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures. A short time later Anderson was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information revealed that Anderson was shot in the chest with a handgun. His acquaintance, 32-year-old Adam Sullivan, of Hoisington, was also in the residence at the time of the shooting.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sullivan was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Barton County Jail.

At this time charges have not been filed related to Anderson’s death. An autopsy will be performed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Hoisington Shooting Death Under Inv...

An investigation into a shooting death in the Barton County community of Hoisington is underway. ...

October 27, 2021 Comments

$93,000 Donated to Fight Childhood ...

Top News

October 27, 2021

30th Museum Friends Poinsettia ...

Kansas News

October 27, 2021

Salina South takes down Emporia 2-0...

Sports News

October 27, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hoisington Shooting Death...
October 27, 2021Comments
30th Museum Friends Poins...
October 27, 2021Comments
Man Arrested After Stolen...
October 27, 2021Comments
KSAL Candidate Forum: Sal...
October 27, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices