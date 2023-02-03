Hoisington Police Investigate Attempted Kidnapping

Police in Hoisington are seeking tips in an attempted kidnapping case.

Police say on February 1st at approximately 6:15 pm a report was made in reference to an attempted kidnapping in the 800 blk of W 2nd St. The victim reports as he was walking he was approached by subjects in a white van. The victim reports a male subject in the van attempted to force him into the vehicle, although the victim was able to free himself and run.

The vehicle is described as a white full size van with peeling paint, a sliding rear passenger door and occupied by at least two subjects. The van reportedly left Hoisington on W 2nd St after the incident occurred.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Hoisington Police Department. Also, they ask if anyone has video surveillance or cameras in the area of W 2nd St in Hoisington at or around the time of this incident to also contact the police