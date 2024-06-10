Hoge Promoted to Governor’s Press Secretary

A Salina native has been promoted in Governor Kelly’s administration.
Governor Laura Kelly today announced the promotion of Grace Hoge to Press Secretary. Hoge has been serving in the Kelly administration as Communications Coordinator for the past 10 months.
A native of Salina, Hoge holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Kansas.
“Throughout her time in my administration, Grace has proven to be a vital part of my team,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I look forward to working with her as she takes on this new position.”
Prior to her role as Communications Coordinator, Hoge served as a Communications Intern and held various finance roles on Governor Kelly’s 2022 re-election campaign. As Press Secretary, Hoge will be Governor Kelly’s primary spokesperson and media contact.
“I am honored to continue serving Governor Kelly in this new role,” said Grace Hoge. “As Press Secretary, I am excited to expand my work with members of the media and communicate to Kansans how Governor Kelly is making our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Governor Kelly’s current press secretary Cassie Nichols is departing after two years to serve in a media relations role at AMC Theatres in Leawood, KS .