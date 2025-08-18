Hogan Now Leading USD 305

It was a meet and greet of sorts on the radio Monday as USD 305 Superintendent Heath Hogan joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at his new job.

Hogan has been settling into his new position as the school year gets underway in Salina. Hogan has dedicated 28 years to education with a bulk of that time spent in Garden City in a variety of roles as teacher, coach, assistant elementary school principal, human resources director, principal and deputy superintendent.

Superintendent Hogan says a change he will continue to fight for in his new position is finding more funding for special education in Kansas.

Hogan tells KSAL News that special education has not been fully funded across the state since 2011.

After the last three years in Lindsborg, Hogan now makes the jump from serving as superintendent at Smoky Valley USD 400 to leading USD 305. Former Superintendent Linn Exline led the district since 2019 and retired in June.