HOA Weekly Winter Recap

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Remington 0 0 4 0

Berean Acad. 0 0 3 1

Moundridge 0 0 3 1

Ell-Saline 0 0 2 2

Bennington 0 0 1 2

H. Trinity 0 0 1 3

Inman 0 0 1 3

Marion 0 0 1 3

Sterling 0 0 1 3

Sedgwick 0 0 0 3

Monday, December 4

Berean Academy 41, Eureka 38 – Marion Tournament

Chaparral 39, Hutchinson Trinity 35 – Cheney Tournament

Wichita Classical 42, Sedgwick 28 – Remington Tournament

Tuesday, December 5

Bennington 48, Solomon 5

Berean Academy 37, Marion 26 – Marion Tournament

Inman 54, Lyons 17 – Moundridge tournament

Hillsboro 56, Moundridge 36 – Moundridge tournament

Minneapolis 54, Ell-Saline 25

Remington 61, Fredonia 28 – Remington tournament

Haven 50, Sterling 30 – Kingman Tournament

Thursday, December 7

Minneapolis 48, Bennington 12

Hutch Trinity 46, El Dorado 38 – Cheney tournament

Moundridge 57, Inman 49– Moundridge Tournament

Remington 53, Douglass 21 – Remington Tournament

Belle Plaine 37, Sedgwick 32 – Remington tournament

Friday, December 8

Ell-Saline 52, Solomon 35

Hillsboro 58, Inman 22 – Moundridge Tournament

Moundridge 53, Lyons 16 – Moundridge tournament

Eureka 57, Marion 24 – Marion Tournament

Remington 55, Wichita Classical 32 – Remington Tournament

Sunrise Christian 47, Sterling 29 – Kingman Tournament

Saturday, December 9

Bennington 44, Ell-Saline 39

Wichita Independent 44, Berean Academy 31 – Marion Tournament

Marion 46, Wichita Homeschool 40 – Marion Tournament

Wellington 61, Hutch Trinity 12 – Cheney Tournament

Sterling 48, Kingman 40 – Kingman Tournament

Monday, December 11

Canton-Galva at Marion

Tuesday, December 12

Lakeside at Bennington

Sacred Heart at Berean Academy

Ell-Saline at Ellinwood

Inman at Kingman

Halstead at Remington

Sedgwick at Elyria Christian

Hoisington at Sterling

Thursday, December 14

Bennington at Cheney

Berean Academy at Conway Springs

Ell-Saline at Belle Plaine

Hutch Trinity at Kingman

Inman at Wichita Trinity

Marion at Medicine Lodge

Remington at Wichita Independent

Sedgwick at Chaparral

Sterling at Douglass

2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Bennington 0 0 4 0

Moundridge 0 0 4 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 3 1

Remington 0 0 3 1

Marion 0 0 2 1

Sterling 0 0 3 1

H. Trinity 0 0 2 2

Inman 0 0 2 2

Berean Acad. 0 0 1 2

Sedgwick 0 0 1 3

Monday, December 4

Berean Academy 55, Eureka 40 – Marion tournament

Hutch Trinity 57, Chaparral 42 – Cheney Tournament

Wichita Classical 40, Sedgwick 33 at Remington Tournament

Tuesday, December 5

Bennington 64, Solomon 18

Berean Academy 59, Marion 36 – Marion Tournament

Lyons 54, Inman 49 – Moundridge tournament

Moundridge 60, Hillsboro 49 – Moundridge tournament

Ell-Saline 60, Minneapolis 29

Remington 60, Fredonia 49 – Remington tournament

Sterling 52, Haven 49 – Kingman Tournament

Thursday, December 7

Bennington 70, Minneapolis 38

Hutch Trinity 49, El Dorado 47 – Cheney tournament

Moundridge 52, Inman 25 – Moundridge Tournament

Remington 59, Douglass 37 – Remington Tournament

Belle Plaine 53, Sedgwick 35 – Remington tournament

Friday, December 8

Ell-Saline 64, Solomon 33

Inman 44, Hillsboro 39 – Moundridge Tournament

Moundridge 64, Lyons 36 – Moundridge tournament

Marion 55, Eureka 41 – Marion Tournament

Wichita Classical 52, Remington 41- Remington Tournament

Sunrise Christian 64, Sterling 61 – Kingman Tournament

Sedgwick 40, Douglass 27 – Kingman tournament

Saturday, December 9

Bennington 60, Ell-Saline 58

Wichita Independent 58, Berean Academy 36 – Marion Tournament

Wichita Home School 62, Marion 40 – Marion Tournament

Wellington 60, Hutch Trinity 40 – Cheney Tournament

Sterling 50, Kingman 48 – Kingman Tournament

Monday, December 11

Canton-Galva at Marion

Tuesday, December 12

Lakeside at Bennington

Sacred Heart at Berean Academy

Ell-Saline at Ellinwood

Inman at Kingman

Halstead at Remington

Sedgwick at Elyria Christian

Hoisington at Sterling

Thursday, December 14

Bennington at Cheney

Berean Academy at Conway Springs

Ell-Saline at Belle Plaine

Hutch Trinity at Kingman

Inman at Wichita Trinity

Marion at Medicine Lodge

Remington at Wichita Independent

Sedgwick at Chaparral

Sterling at Douglass

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

As the 2023-24 winter season quickly approaches the mid-season, or Christmas break, the Heart of America teams have experienced what others teams have experienced around the state with some highs and lows.

The highs in the HOA, on the basketball court, is represented by the Remington Bronco girls basketball team, which is still undefeated on the season after winning their early season tournament this past week. The HOA boys are represented by Bennington and Moundridge, who are both sitting at 4-0 on the season.

On the wrestling mats, the Remington Broncos split their boys’ team this past Saturday for two tournaments, but the split did not stop them from finishing 2nd at the Hesston tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the opening week of their respective seasons this past week :

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team scored its first win of the 2023-24 season Tuesday night when they defeated Solomon 48-5. The Lady Bulldogs suffered their 2nd loss of the season Thursday night as they fell 48-12 against Minneapolis. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team scored a 64-18 victory Tuesday night against Solomon to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 on the season Thursday night with a 70-38 victory against Minneapolis.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team opened play in the Marion tournament Monday with a 41-38 victory for their 2nd victory of the 2023-24 season. The Lady Warriors improved to 3-0 on the season Tuesday with a 37-26 victory against Marion on the 2nd night of the tournament. The Lady Warriors suffered their first loss of 2023-24 Saturday when they were defeated 44-31 by Wichita Independent in the championship game. … The Warrior boys basketball team earned their initial win of the 2023-24 season Monday night with a 55-40 victory against Eureka to open play in the Marion tournament. The Warriors defeated Moundridge 59-36 Tuesday night to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Warriors fell 58-36 against Wichita Independent in the championship game Saturday night.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night when they lost 54-25 against Minneapolis. The Lady Cardinals improved to 3-0 Friday night with a 52-35 victory against Solomon. The Lady Cardinals suffered their 2nd loss of the season Saturday night, falling 44-39 against Bennington. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team earned a 60-29 victory Tuesday night against Minneapolis. The Cardinals scored their third win of the season Friday night when they defeated Solomon 64-33. The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season Saturday night when they lost 60-58 against Bennington. …

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball dropped a 39-35 contest against Chaparral Monday night in the opening round of the Cheney tournament to fall to 0-2 on the season. The Lady Celtics earned their first win of the season Thursday night when they defeated El Dorado 46-38. The Lady Celtics lost 61-12 against Wellington Saturday night. … The Celtic boys basketball team earned their first win of the 2023-24 season Monday night with a 57-42 victory against Chaparral in the opening round of the Cheney tournament. The Celtics won their 2nd in a row Thursday night when they defeated El Dorado 49-47. The Celtics fell 60-40 against Wellington Saturday night in the championship game.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team won its first game of the season Tuesday night when they defeated Lyons 54-17 in the opening round of the Moundridge tournament. The Lady Teutons suffered their 2nd loss of the season Thursday night when they lost 57-49 against Moundridge. The Lady Teutons fell to 1-2 on the season Friday night when they lost 58-22 against Hillsboro. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team fell 52-49 against Lyons Tuesday night in the opening round of the Moundridge tournament for its initial loss of the 2023-24 season. The Teutons suffered their 2nd loss of the season Thursday night when they fell 52-25 against Moundridge. The Teutons defeated Hillsboro 44-39 Friday night.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team dropped its tournament opener 37-26 against Berean Academy Tuesday night. The Lady Warriors fell to 0-3 Friday night when they dropped a 57-24 contest against Eureka. The Lady Warriors dropped a 46-40 contest against Wichita Home School Saturday night. … The Warrior boys’ basketball dropped their own tournament’s opening game Tuesday night when they lost 59-36 against Berean Academy. The Warriors scored their 2nd win of the season Friday night when they defeated Eureka 55-41. The Warriors suffered their 2nd loss of the season Saturday night when they lost 62-40 against Wichita Home School.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night when they lost 56-36 to Hillsboro in the opening round of their own tournament. The Lady Wildcats improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in their tournament Thursday with a 57-49 victory against Inman. The Lady Wildcats earned their 3rd win of the season Friday night with a 53-16 victory against Lyons. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Hillsboro 62-49 Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 on the season and win the opening round of their own tournament. The Wildcats improved to 3-0 Thursday night with a 52-25 victory against Inman. The Wildcats improved to 4-0 on the season Friday night with a 64-36 victory against Lyons.

REMINGTON

Girls Basketball – The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Fredonia 61-28 Tuesday night in the opening round of their own tournament. The Lady Broncos improved to 3-0 on the season Thursday night with a 53-21 victory against Douglass. The Lady Broncos won the championship game of their own tournament Friday night when they defeated Wichita Classical 55-32. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team scored a 60-49 victory against Fredonia Tuesday night in the opening round of their own tournament. The Broncos improved to 3-0 on the season Thursday night with a 59-37 victory against Douglass. The Broncos lost 52-41 against Wichita Classical Friday night in the championship game of the tournament. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team finished in 17th place Friday in the Douglass tournament with 15 points. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished in 13th place with 28 points Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament. The Broncos also had representatives at Hesston Saturday where they finished in 2nd place with 119 points.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinals basketball team fell 42-28 against Wichita Classical Monday on the opening night of the Remington tournament to fall to 2-0 on the season. The Lady Cardinals suffered their third loss of the season Thursday night when they lost 37-32 against Belle Plaine. … The Cardinal basketball team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Monday night, falling 40-33 against Wichita Classical in the opening round of the Remington tournament. The Cardinals lost 53-35 Thursday night against Belle Plaine. The Cardinals defeated Douglass 49-27 Friday night.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Tuesday night when they lost 50-30 against Haven in the opening round of the Kingman tournament. The Lady Black Bears dropped their 3rd game of the season Friday night when they lost 47-29 against Sunrise Christian. The Lady Black Bears scored their first win of the season Saturday night with a 48-40 victory against Kingman. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team earned a 52-49 victory against Haven Tuesday night in the opening round of the Kingman tournament. The Black Bears dropped a 64-61 contest against Sunrise Christian Friday night. The Black Bears bounced back Saturday night with a 50-40 against Kingman in the consolation championship game.