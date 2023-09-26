HOA Weekly Update

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Marion 4 0 4 0

Moundridge 2 0 4 0

Sterling 3 1 3 1

Ell-Saline 2 1 3 1

Sedgwick 2 1 3 1

Hutch Trinity 1 2 2 2

Inman 1 3 1 3

Bennington 0 2 1 3

Remington 0 4 0 4

Friday, September 22

Ell-Saline 56, Bennington 22

Hutch Trinity 35, Ellinwood 8

Sterling 35, Inman 18

Marion 36, Remington 13

Moundridge 48, Pretty Prairie 0

Sedgwick 55, Bluestem 6

Friday, September 29

Inman at Hutch Trinity

Bennington at Washington

Ell-Saline at Rock Hills

Marion at Belle Plaine

Moundridge at Little River

Remington at Leon-Bluestem

Osage City at Sedgwick

Medicine Lodge at Sterling

SOCCER

W L

Berean Academy Soccer 4 4

Thursday, September 21

Valley Center 3, Berean Academy 0

Tuesday, September 26

Berean Academy at Wichita Warriors

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

Winning continues to be the name of the game for the majority of the Heart of America football conference in 2023 as the top five teams have a combined 17-3 record with two undefeated teams in Moundridge and Marion.

There could be a situation in 2023 where there is not a true HOA football champion crown as the two undefeated teams, Marion and Moundridge are not scheduled to play on the gridiron this season.

The next three teams in the league standings, Ell-Saline, Sterling and Sedgwick are combined 9-3 this season with those three losses coming against HOA foes.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football and volleyball this past week :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday night when it fell 56-22 against Ell-Saline. The Bulldogs will search for its second win of the season this Friday night when they play at Washington. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team hosted Remington Tuesday night in an HOA doubleheader and swept both matches, winning the opener 2-0 and completing the sweep with a 2-1 victory in the nightcap. The Lady Bulldogs competed in the Wakefield tournament Saturday where they won all five matches to win the championship as they scored 2-0 victories against Peabody-Burns, Flinthills, Blue Valley, while topping Republic County and Cliton-Clyde by 2-1 counts.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team scored its third win of the season Friday night when it defeated Bennington 56-32. The Cardinals will look for their fourth win of the year this Friday night when they play at Rock Hills. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team traveled to Hutchinson Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity and swept the two matches. Ell-Saline won the opener 2-0 and completed the sweep with a 2-1 victory in the nightcap. The Lady Cardinals competed in the Lyons tournament Saturday where they went 2-3 on the day. The Lady Cardinals defeated Kingman 2-0 and Lyons 2-1, but lost by 2-0 counts against Ellsworth and lost to Little River twice.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team suffered its 4th loss of the season Thursday when they dropped a 3-0 contest against Valley Center. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team hosted Inman Tuesday night in an HOA doubleheader and got swept in both matches, falling 2-0 in the opener and 2-1 in the nightcap.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team evened its record at 2-2 this past Friday night with a 35-8 victory against Ellinwood. The Celtics will look to get above .500 this Friday night when they play host to Inman. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team hosted Ell-Saline in an HOA doubleheader Tuesday night and got swept in both matches, falling 2-0 in the opener and 2-1 in the nightcap. The Lady Celtics competed in the Cheney tournament Saturday, where they dropped all four matches on the day. The Lady Celtics lost 2-0 against Cheney, Nickerson, Pratt and Wellington.

INMAN

The Teuton football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday night, falling 35-18 against Sterling. The Teutons will look for their second win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Hutchinson Trinity. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team improved to 16-2 overall and 6-0 in HOA play Tuesday night when they traveled to Elbin and swept an HOA doubleheader against Berean Academy, winning the opener 2-0 and completing the sweep winning 2-1 in the nightcap. The Lady Teutons improved to 18-2, 8-0 Thursday night when they traveled to Whitewater and swept an HOA doubleheader against Remington High School, winning both matches by 2-0 counts.

MARION

The Warrior football team remained undefeated on the season Friday night with a 36-14 victory against Remington. The Warriors will look for their 5th win of the season this Friday night when they play at Belle Plaine. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team traveled to Sterling for an HOA doubleheader Tuesday and swept both matches, winning the opener 2-1 and competing the sweep with a 2-0 victory in the nightcap.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team improved to 4-0 on the season this past Friday night when they stepped outside of HOA play and beat Pretty Prairie 48-0. The Wildcats will look for their 5th win of the season this Friday night when they play at Little River. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team traveled to Sedgwick for an HOA doubleheader Tuesday and got swept in the two matches, falling 2-0 in the opener and 2-1 in the nightcap.

REMINGTON

Bronco football team suffered its fourth loss of the season Friday night when they fell 36-15 against Marion. The Broncos will search for their first win of the season this Friday night when they play at Leon-Bluestem. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team traveled to Bennington Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and got swept in the two matches. The Lady Broncos lost the opener 2-0 and 2-1 in the nightcap. The Lady Broncos hosted Inman for an HOA doubleheader Thursday night and got swept, falling 2-0 in both matches. The Lady Broncos hosted a tournament Saturday where they scored 2-0 victories against Bucklin and Wichita Classical, but lost 2-1 against Flint Hills and fell 2-0 against Central Christian.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team scored its third win of the season Friday night when it defeated Leon-Bluestem 55-6. The Cardinals will remain out of HOA competition this Friday night when they play host to Osage City. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team improved to 20-0 overall and 8-0 in the HOA Tuesday night when it swept an HOA doubleheader against Moundridge. The Lady Cardinals won the opener 2-0 and completed the sweep with a 2-1 win in the nightcap. The Lady Cardinals competed in the Herington tournament Saturday and won the tournament as they won all five matches. The Lady Cardinals defeated Canton-Galva twice, by the same 2-0 counts, Herington 2-0, Sacred Heart 2-0 and Wichita Warriors Home School 2-0.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team scored its third win of the season Friday night when they defeated Inman 35-18. The Black Bears will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Medicine Lodge. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team hosted Marion in an HOA doubleheader Tuesday night and got swept in both matches, falling 2-1 in the opener and getting swept 2-0 in the nightcap. The Lady Black Bears competed in the Lyons tournament Saturday, but dropped all four matches, falling 2-0 against Ellsworth, 2-1 against Kingman, 2-0 against Little River and 2-1 against Lyons.