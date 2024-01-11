HOA Weekly Update

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 1 0 4 3

Marion 1 0 1 6

Berean Acad. 0 0 5 2

Remington 0 0 5 3

Ell-Saline 0 0 4 2

Moundridge 0 0 5 2

H. Trinity 0 0 1 5

Sedgwick 0 0 2 5

Bennington 0 1 2 5

Sterling 0 1 2 5

Tuesday, January 2

Marion 33, Bennington 27

Inman 72, Sterling 38

Hillsboro 59, Hutch Trinity 10

Moundridge 94, Oxford 26

Friday, January 5

Sedgwick 37, Lyons 32

Tuesday, January 9

Bennington at Moundridge

Sedgwick at Berean Academy

Wichita Classical at Ell-Saline

Inman at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Remington

Sterling at Central Plains

Friday, January 12

Berean Academy at Bennington

Sedgwick at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Marion at Inman

Remington at Moundridge

2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 1 0 6 1

Bennington 1 0 5 2

Moundridge 0 0 6 1

Ell-Saline 0 0 5 1

Remington 0 0 5 3

H. Trinity 0 0 2 4

Berean Acad. 0 0 3 4

Sedgwick 0 0 1 6

Marion 0 1 4 3

Inman 0 1 3 4

Tuesday, January 2

Bennington 57, Marion 22

Sterling 59, Inman 28

Hillsboro 55, Hutch Trinty 40

Moundridge 81, Oxford 44

Friday, January 5

Lyons 49, Sedgwick 46

Tuesday, January 9

Bennington at Moundridge

Sedgwick at Berean Academy

Wichita Classical at Ell-Saline

Inman at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Remington

Sterling at Central Plains

Friday, January 12

Berean Academy at Bennington

Sedgwick at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Marion at Inman

Remington at Moundridge

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Mother Nature made her first major appearance of the 2023-24 winter season this past Friday night and disrupted most of the Heart of America basketball schedule.

Most of the HOA, however, was able to get their first games of 2024 played successfully without weather delays this past Tuesday night, but Friday night was a different story.

Despite most of the HOA scheduled to be on the basketball court around the state, Mother Nature had other ideas and the only HOA contest which was able to be played Friday night was Sedgwick playing a non-conference affair against Lyons and the two schools split the doubleheader with the Lady Cardinals winning the opener 37-32, but the Cardinal boys were unable to complete the sweep as they dropped the nightcap 49-46.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team suffered its 5th loss of the season Tuesday night when they fell 33-27 against Marion to open the 2024 portion of their season. The Bennington basketball teams were scheduled to play at Sterling Friday night but those games were postponed due to snow and have been rescheduled for January 26. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team opened the 2024 portion of its season Tuesday night with a 57-22 victory against Marion to open HOA play for the season.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Berean Academy basketball teams were scheduled to play at Hutchinson Trinity Friday night, but snow has postponed those games until sometime later this season.

ELL-SALINE

The Ell-Saline basketball teams were scheduled to play at Remington Friday night, but snow has postponed those games until February 5. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team competed Saturday at the Salina South tournament where they finished in 8th place with 50 points. …

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team opened the 2024 portion of its schedule Tuesday night falling 59-10 against Hillsboro. The Hutchinson Trinity basket ball teams were scheduled to play host to Berean Academy Friday night but snow postponed those games until later this season. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team suffered its fourth loss of the season Tuesday night when they fell 55-40 against Hillsboro to open the 2024 portion of its schedule.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team earned its third straight victory Tuesday night when they opened HOA action with a 72-38 victory against Sterling. The Inman basketball teams were scheduled to play at Burrton Friday night but snow postponed those games. The Lady Teutons are scheduled to make up their game against Burrton January 26 while the Teuton boys are scheduled to make up their game against Burrton January 23. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team suffered its fourth loss of the season Tuesday night when they fell 59-28 against Sterling in the HOA opener for each team.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team scored its first victory of the season Tuesday night in their first game of 2024 when the Lady Warriors earned a 33-27 victory against Bennington. The Marion basketball teams were scheduled to play at Moundridge Friday night but snow has postponed those games until later this season. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team suffered its third loss of the season Tuesday night when they lost 57-22 against Bennington in the HOA opener for each team. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team competed in the Herington tournament Saturday where they finished in 17th place with 22 points.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team scored its fifth win of the season Tuesday night when they defeated Oxford 94-26. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team opened the 2024 portion of its schedule Tuesday night with an 81-44 victory against Oxford for its sixth win of the season.

REMINGTON

The Remington basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Ell-Saline Friday night but those games were postponed due to snow and are rescheduled for February 5.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team scored a 37-32 victory against Lyons Friday night to improve to 2-5 on the season. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team suffered its sixth loss of the season Friday night when they lost 49-46 against Lyons. …

STERLING

Girls Basketball – The Lady Black Bear basketball team suffered its fifth loss of the season Tuesday night when they opened up HOA action falling 72-38 against Inman. The Sterling basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Bennington Friday night, but those games were postponed due to snow and have been rescheduled for January 25. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team earned its fourth straight victory Tuesday night when it opened the 2024 portion of its schedule with a 59-28 victory against Inman.