HOA Weekly Recap

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Marion 4 0 5 0

Moundridge 2 0 5 0

Sterling 3 1 3 2

Ell-Saline 2 1 4 1

Sedgwick 2 1 4 1

Hutch Trinity 2 2 3 2

Inman 1 4 1 4

Bennington 0 2 2 3

Remington 0 4 1 4

Friday, September 29

Hutch Trinity 20, Inman 6

Bennington 16, Washington 0

Ell-Saline 47, Rock Hills 0

Marion 55, Belle Plaine 26

Moundridge 58, Little River 20

Remington 50, Leon-Bluestem 0

Sedgwick 46, Osage City 40

Medicine Lodge 21, Sterling 20

Friday, October 6

Rock Hill at Bennington

Clifton-Clyde at Ell-Saline

Hutchinson Trinity at Medicine Lodge

Ellinwood at Inman

Marion at Council Grove

Solomon at Moundridge

Sedgwick at Remington

Sterling at Conway Springs

SOCCER

W L

Berean Academy Soccer 4 5

Tuesday, September 26

Wichita Warriors 3, Berean Academy 1

Friday, September 29

Berean Academy at Wichita Classical

Tuesday, October 3

Elyria Christian at Berean Academy

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The letter “M” seems to be the key in 2023 in the Heart of America conference football standings.

There are two schools in the HOA whose names start with the letter “M”, Marion and Moundridge.

Marion and Moundridge both extended their current winning streaks to five games this past Friday night on the football fields and neither squad has tasted the bitterness of defeat in 2023.

Because Marion plays 11-man football and Moundridge plays 8-man football, the two will not meet on the gridiron in 2023, but neither seem to care too much as they simply plan to continue their winning ways as long as they can.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football and volleyball this past week :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team snapped a 3-game losing streak and won their second game of the season Friday night when they defeated Washington 16-0. The Bulldogs will look for their third win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Rock Hills. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team hosted Ell-Saline Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and the two teams split the two matches with the Lady Bulldogs winning the opener 2-0, but falling in the nightcap 2-1.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team scored its fourth straight victory Friday night when they defeated Rock Hills 47-0. The Cardinals will look to extend the winning streak to five games this Friday night when they play host to Clifton-Clyde. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team traveled to Bennington Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and split the two matches as the Lady Cardinals lost the opener 2-0 but came back to win the nightcap 2-1. The Lady Cardinals traveled to Salina Thursday night for a non-conference, Saline County showdown against Sacred Heart and got swept in the two matches, falling 2-0 in each match.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team lost its 4th match in a row Tuesday, falling 3-1 against the Wichita Warriors Home School. The Warriors dropped their 5th straight match on Friday when they fell 3-1 against Wichita Classical. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team traveled to Hutchinson Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity High School and the two teams split the two matches with Hutchinson Trinity winning the opener 2-0 but the Lady Warriors bouncing back to win the nightcap 2-0. The Lady Warriors competed in the Burrton tournament Saturday where they earned victories against Elyria Christian and Fairfield but suffered losses against Elyria Christian and Pratt-Skyline twice.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team earned its third win of the season Friday night with a 20-6 victory against Inman. The Celtics will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Medicine Lodge. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team hosted Berean Academy Tuesday evening for an HOA doubleheader and the teams split the two matches with the Lady Celtics winning the opener 2-0 but falling 2-0 in the nightcap.

INMAN

The Teuton football team suffered their fourth loss of the season Friday night when they lost 20-6 against Hutchinson Trinity. The Teutons will look for their 2nd win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Ellinwood. … On the volleyball court the Lady Teutons have lost just three matches all season and two of those losses have come against the same HOA rival in Sedgwick. Earlier this season the two teams met up in the Inman tournament championship and Sedgwick won 2-1. Tuesday night the two teams met up again in HOA play in a doubleheader set up. Inman won the opener 2-1, but dropped the nightcap 2-0 for just their third loss of the season. The Lady Teutons traveled to Marion for another HOA doubleheader Thursday night and swept the two matches, winning both by 2-0 counts. The Lady Teutons competed in the Burrton tournament Saturday where they went 5-0 to win the championship as they earned victories against Elyria Christian, Cunningham, Pratt-Skyline, Fairfield and Sterling.

MARION

The Warrior football team scored its fifth straight win to open the 2023 season Friday night when it defeated Belle Plaine 55-26. The Warriors will look for their sixth win of the season this Friday night when they travel to Council Grove. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team played host to Remington High School Tuesday night in an HOA doubleheader and the two teams split the two matches with the Lady Warriors winning the opener 2-1, but falling in the nightcap 2-0. The Lady Warriors played host to Inman Thursday night in an HOA doubleheader and lost both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Warriors competed in the Canton-Galva tournament Saturday where they went 2-3 with victories against Sunrise Christian and Wichita Homeschool, but suffered losses against Inman, Halstead and Solomon.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team scored its fifth win of the season, against no losses, Friday night with a 58-20 victory against Little River. The Wildcats will look for their sixth straight victory this Friday night when they play host to Solomon. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team played host to Sterling Tuesday night in an HOA doubleheader and swept the two matches, winning the opener 2-1 and completing the sweep with a 2-0 win in the nightcap. The Lady Wildcats played host to Central Christian Thursday night in a single match, and lost 3-1. The Lady Wildcats competed in the Belle Plaine tournament Saturday where they earned a 2-0 win against Central Christian, but suffered losses against Attica and Belle Plaine.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team scored its first win of the season Friday night when it defeated Leon-Bluestem 50-0. The Broncos will look for their second straight win this Friday night when they play host to Sedgwick. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team traveled to Marion Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and the two teams split the doubleheader with the Lady Broncos losing 2-1 in the opener but bouncing back to win the nightcap 2-0.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team scored its fourth win of the season Friday night with a 46-40 victory against Osage City. The Cardinals will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Remington. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team played host to Inman Tuesday night in an HOA doubleheader and the two teams split the doubleheader with Inman winning the opener 2-1, but Sedgwick won the nightcap 2-0 to hand Inman its third loss of the season, two of which have been won by Sedgwick this sason.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday night when it fell 21-20 against Medicine Lodge. The Black Bears will look for their fourth win of the season this Friday night when they play at Conway Springs. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team traveled to Moundridge for an HOA doubleheader Tuesday evening and got swept in the two matches, falling 2-0 in the opener and 2-1 in the nightcap. The Lady Black Bears competed in the Burrton tournament Saturday where they earned victories against Fairfield and Pratt-Skyline, but lost against Elyria Christian and Inman.