HOA Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports have settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Marion Warriors and Sedgwick Cardinals currently sit atop the baseball standings of the Heart of America Conference. The Warriors have a 13-1, 7-1 record while the Cardinals are 9-1, 7-1. The Remington Lady Broncos sit atop the HOA softball standings with an 11-1, 11-1 record.

The Ell-Saline Cardinal baseball team is in 5th place at 4-6, 3-3 while the Lady Cardinal softball is currently 3rd with a 7-1, 3-1 record.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog baseball team swept Little River Tuesday, winning 12-9 and 8-7. The Bulldogs got swept by Remington Friday, falling 15-5 and 12-6. … The Lady Bulldog softball team split a doubleheader with Little River Tuesday, winning the opener 16-5 but losing the 2nd game 17-4. The Lady Bulldogs got swept by Remington Friday, falling 11-2 and 12-2.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal baseball team got swept by Marion Friday, falling 15-3 and 14-2.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic baseball team got swept by Marion Tuesday, falling 16-0 and 10-9. The Celtics got swept by Sedgwick Friday, falling 13-1 and 12-0. … The Lady Celtic softball team swept Marion Tuesday, winning 13-5 and 18-8. The Lady Celtics split a doubleheader with Sedgwick Friday, losing the opener 9-5 but winning the 2nd game 16-12.

INMAN

The Teuton baseball team got swept by Canton-Galva Tuesday, falling 15-0 and 10-3. … The Lady Teuton softball team swept Canton-Galva Tuesday, wining 12-9 and 14-3.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team swept Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday, winning 16-0 and 10-9. The Warriors swept Ell-Saline Friday, winning 15-3 and 14-2. … The Lady Warrior softball team got swept by Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday, falling 13-5 and 18-8. The Lady Warriors got swept by Minneapolis Thursday, falling 21-3 and 7-0.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat baseball team split a doubleheader against Canton-Galva Friday, winning the opener 15-5 but losing the 2nd game 4-3. … The Lady Wildcat softball team split a doubleheader with Sterling Tuesday, winning the opener 13-5 but losing the 2nd game 13-11. The Lady Wildcats split a doubleheader with Canton-Galva, winning the opener 6-5 but losing the 2nd game 14-10.

REMINGTON

The Bronco baseball team got swept by Sedgwick Tuesday, falling 12-2 and 15-1. The Broncos swept Bennington on Friday, winning 15-5 and 12-6. … The Lady Bronco softball team swept Sedgwick Tuesday, winning 5-0 and 11-3. The Lady Broncos swept Bennington Friday, winning 11-2 and 12-2.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal baseball team swept Remington Tuesday, winning 12-2 and 15-1. The Cardinals swept Hutchinson Trinity Friday, winning 13-1 and 12-0. … The Lady Cardinal softball team got swept by Remington Tuesday, falling 5-0 and 11-3. The Lady Cardinals split a doubleheader with Hutchinson Trinity, winning the opener 9-5 but falling in the 2nd game 16-12.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team split a doubleheader with Moundridge Tuesday, losing the opener 13-5 but winning the nightcap 13-11.