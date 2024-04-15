HOA Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Moundridge Wildcat baseball team and Remington Lady Bronco softball team currently sit atop the Heart of America Conference spring standings.

The Ell-Saline Cardinal baseball team currently sits in 4th place with a 4-4, 3-1 record while the Lady Cardinal softball team also sits in 4th place with a 7-1, 3-1 record.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Moundridge Tuesday, falling 14-2 and 19-3. The Bulldogs got swept by Inman Friday, falling 17-6 in the opener. … The Lady Bulldog softball team split a doubleheader with Moundridge Tuesday, losing the opener 3-2 but winning the 2nd game 18-11.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal baseball team split a doubleheader with Little River Tuesday, falling 15-0 in the opener but coming back to win the nightcap 12-9. The Cardinals got swept by Canton-Galva Friday, falling 19-3 and 14-1. … The Cardinal softball team swept Little River Tuesday, winning 14-3 and 11-0. The Lady Cardinals swept Canton-Galva Friday, winning 1-0 and 8-7.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic baseball team split a doubleheader against Remington Tuesday, falling 6-1 in the opener but winning the 2nd game 11-8. The Celtics got swept by Little River Friday, falling 6-4 and 5-4. … The Lady Celtic softball team got swept by Remington Tuesday, falling 11-1 and 15-5. The Lady Celtics were swept by Little River Friday, falling 12-11 and 20-17.

INMAN

The Teuton baseball team swept Bennington Friday, winning the opener 17-6. … The Lady Teuton softball team swept Sterling Monday, winning 2-0 and 12-4.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team swept Canton-Galva Tuesday, winning 19-4 and 7-1. The Warriors swept Remington Friday, 16-6 and 8-2. … The Lady Warrior softball team got swept by Remington Monday, falling 16-0 and 22-2. The Lady Warriors got swept by Canton-Galva Tuesday, falling 16-1 and 6-2. The Lady Warriors were swept by Sterling Friday, falling 22-2 and 19-4.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat baseball team swept a doubleheader from Bennington Tuesday, winning 14-2 and 19-3. The Wildcats got swept by Sedgwick Friday, falling 15-0 in each game. … The Lady Wildcat softball team split a doubleheader with Bennington Tuesday, winning the opener 3-2 but losing the 2nd game 18-11. The Lady Wildcats swept Sedgwick Friday, winning 13-3 and 9-5.

REMINGTON

The Bronco baseball team split a doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday, winning the opener 6-1 but losing the 2nd game 11-8. The Broncos got swept by Marion Friday, falling 16-6 and 8-2. … The Lady Bronco softball team swept Marion Monday, winning 16-0 and 22-2. The Lady Broncos swept Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday, 11-1 and 15-5.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal baseball team swept Moundridge Friday, winning both games by the score of 15-0 … The Lady Cardinal softball team got swept by Sterling Tuesday, falling 8-6 and 7-6. The Lady Cardinals got swept by Moundridge Friday, falling 13-3 and 9-5.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team got swept by Inman Monday, falling 2-0 and 12-4. The Lady Black Bears swept Sedgwick Tuesday, winning 8-6 and 7-6. The Lady Black Bears swept Marion Friday, winning 22-2 and 19-4.