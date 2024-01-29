HOA Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Berean Acad. 2 0 9 3

Inman 1 0 8 3

Remington 1 0 7 4

Sterling 2 1 5 7

Marion 1 2 4 8

Ell-Saline 0 0 6 4

Moundridge 0 0 8 3

Sedgwick 0 1 3 10

H. Trinity 0 2 2 11

Bennington 0 2 6 6

Monday, January 22

Sunrise Christian 59, Ell-Saline 31 – Berean tournament

Moundridge 56, Chappal 30 – Sedgwick tournament

Inman 66, Sedgwick 55 – Sedgwick tournament

Tuesday, January 23

Beloit-St. John’s 61, Bennington 49

Smoky Valley 49, Hutch Trinity 19

Central Plains 47, Sterling 30

Berean Academy 47, Pretty Prairie 23 – Berean tournament

Central Christian 50, Ell-Saline 47 – Berean tournament

Moundridge 71, Belle Plaine 29 – Sedgwick tournament

Wichita Defenders 48, Sedgwick 44 – Sedgwick tournament

Thursday, January 25

Marion 40, Council Grove 32

Little River 50, Berean Academy 32 – Berean tournament

Inman 55, Wichita Defenders 20 – Sedgwick tournament

Friday, January 26

Sterling 41, Bennington 28

Sacred Heart 57, Hutch Trinity 29

Ell-Saline 57, Pretty Prairie 29 – Berean tournament

Berean won by forfeit over Sunrise Christian – Berean tournament

Inman 42, Moundridge 38 – Sedgwick tournament

Belle Plaine 43, Sedgwick 31 – Sedgwick tournament

2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 3 0 12 1

Remington 1 0 8 5

Bennington 1 1 8 4

Berean Acad. 1 1 7 5

H. Trinity 1 1 5 7

Moundridge 0 0 9 2

Ell-Saline 0 0 8 1

Sedgwick 0 1 3 9

Marion 0 2 6 6

Inman 0 1 6 5

Tuesday, January 23

Sedgwick 57, Central Christian 35

Inman 55, Pratt-Skyline 53

Bennington 65 Beloit-St. John’s 44

Hutch Trinity 49, Smoky Valley 46

Sterling 65, Central Plains 37

Thursday, January 25

Council Grove 55, Marion 37

Friday, January 26

Sterling 52, Bennington 48

Sacred Heart 74, Hutch Trinity 31

Moundridge 61, Goessel 23

Saturday, January 27

Berean 36, Sedgwick 32

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 girls’ midseason tournament week is now complete and the Heart of America conference had one champion, one runner-up and one consolation champion in the two tournaments the HOA teams competed in this year.

The Inman girls won the Sedgwick championship, defeating HOA rival Moundridge in the championship game while the Berean Academy Lady Warriors also hosted their own tournament which they finished as the consolation champions of.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 61-49 Tuesday night against Beloit St. John’s. The Lady Bulldogs lost 41-28 to Sterling Friday night. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team scored a 55-44 victory against Beloit St. John’s Tuesday night. The Bulldogs lost 52-48 against Sterling Friday night. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in the Hoisington tournament Friday where they finished in 2nd place with 137.5 points.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team played its first game in its own tournament Tuesday night and defeated Pretty Prairie 47-23. The Lady Warriors lost 50-32 against Little River Thursday night in the 2nd round and picked up a forfeit victory against Sunrise Christian in the third-place game Friday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team earned a 36032 victory against Sedgwick Saturday night.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team opened play in the Berean Academy tournament Monday night falling 59-31 against Sunrise Christian High School. The Cardinals dropped their 2nd contest in the tournament, falling 50-47 against Central Christian Tuesday night. The Lady Cardinals closed the tournament with a 57-29 victory against Pretty Prairie Friday night. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team competed in the Remington tournament Friday night where they finished in 6th place with 18 points. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team competed in the Remington tournament Friday where they finished in 7th place with 13 points.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team suffered a 49-19 loss against Smoky Valley Tuesday night. The Lady Celtics lost 57-29 against Sacred Heart Friday night. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team earned a 49-46 victory against Smoky Valley Tuesday night. The Celtics lost 74-31 against Sacred Heart Friday night. …

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team opened play Monday night in the Sedgwick tournament with a 66-55 victory against tournament-host Sedgwick. The Lady Teutons defeated the Wichita Defenders 55-20 Thursday night. The Lady Teutons defeated HOA rival Moundridge 42-38 Friday night for the tournament championship. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team earned a 55-53 victory against Pratt-Skyline Tuesday night.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team earned a 40-32 victory against Council Grove Thursday night. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team fell 55-37 against Council Grove Thursday night. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team competed in the Hoisington tournament Friday night where they finished in 11th place with 15.5 points.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team opened play in the Berean Academy tournament Monday night with a 56-30 victory against Chaparral. The Lady Wildcats defeated Belle Plaine 71-29 Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats lost 42-38 against HOA rival Inman in the championship game. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Goessel 61-23 Friday night.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco wrestling team hosted a tournament Friday night where they finished in 7th place with 11 points. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament Friday night where they finished in 6th place with 34.5 points.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team opened its own tournament Monday night against HOA rival Inman and suffered a 66-55 loss. The Lady Cardinals lost 48-44 against the Wichita Defenders Tuesday night. The Lady Cardinals lost to Belle Plaine 43-31 Friday night in the tournament finale. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team earned a 57-35 victory against Central Christian Academy Tuesday night. The Cardinals dropped a 36-32 contest against Berean Academy Saturday night.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team suffered a 47-30 loss against Central Plains Tuesday night. The Lady Black Bears defeated Bennington 41-28 Friday night. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team scored a 65-37 victory against Central Plains Tuesday night. The Black Bears defeated Bennington 52-48 Friday night.