HOA Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings
HOA Overall
Team W L W L
Berean Acad. 2 0 9 3
Inman 1 0 8 3
Remington 1 0 7 4
Sterling 2 1 5 7
Marion 1 2 4 8
Ell-Saline 0 0 6 4
Moundridge 0 0 8 3
Sedgwick 0 1 3 10
H. Trinity 0 2 2 11
Bennington 0 2 6 6
Monday, January 22
Sunrise Christian 59, Ell-Saline 31 – Berean tournament
Moundridge 56, Chappal 30 – Sedgwick tournament
Inman 66, Sedgwick 55 – Sedgwick tournament
Tuesday, January 23
Beloit-St. John’s 61, Bennington 49
Smoky Valley 49, Hutch Trinity 19
Central Plains 47, Sterling 30
Berean Academy 47, Pretty Prairie 23 – Berean tournament
Central Christian 50, Ell-Saline 47 – Berean tournament
Moundridge 71, Belle Plaine 29 – Sedgwick tournament
Wichita Defenders 48, Sedgwick 44 – Sedgwick tournament
Thursday, January 25
Marion 40, Council Grove 32
Little River 50, Berean Academy 32 – Berean tournament
Inman 55, Wichita Defenders 20 – Sedgwick tournament
Friday, January 26
Sterling 41, Bennington 28
Sacred Heart 57, Hutch Trinity 29
Ell-Saline 57, Pretty Prairie 29 – Berean tournament
Berean won by forfeit over Sunrise Christian – Berean tournament
Inman 42, Moundridge 38 – Sedgwick tournament
Belle Plaine 43, Sedgwick 31 – Sedgwick tournament
2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings
HOA Overall
Team W L W L
Sterling 3 0 12 1
Remington 1 0 8 5
Bennington 1 1 8 4
Berean Acad. 1 1 7 5
H. Trinity 1 1 5 7
Moundridge 0 0 9 2
Ell-Saline 0 0 8 1
Sedgwick 0 1 3 9
Marion 0 2 6 6
Inman 0 1 6 5
Tuesday, January 23
Sedgwick 57, Central Christian 35
Inman 55, Pratt-Skyline 53
Bennington 65 Beloit-St. John’s 44
Hutch Trinity 49, Smoky Valley 46
Sterling 65, Central Plains 37
Thursday, January 25
Council Grove 55, Marion 37
Friday, January 26
Sterling 52, Bennington 48
Sacred Heart 74, Hutch Trinity 31
Moundridge 61, Goessel 23
Saturday, January 27
Berean 36, Sedgwick 32
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The 2024 girls’ midseason tournament week is now complete and the Heart of America conference had one champion, one runner-up and one consolation champion in the two tournaments the HOA teams competed in this year.
The Inman girls won the Sedgwick championship, defeating HOA rival Moundridge in the championship game while the Berean Academy Lady Warriors also hosted their own tournament which they finished as the consolation champions of.
Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :
BENNINGTON
The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 61-49 Tuesday night against Beloit St. John’s. The Lady Bulldogs lost 41-28 to Sterling Friday night. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team scored a 55-44 victory against Beloit St. John’s Tuesday night. The Bulldogs lost 52-48 against Sterling Friday night. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in the Hoisington tournament Friday where they finished in 2nd place with 137.5 points.
BEREAN ACADEMY
The Lady Warrior basketball team played its first game in its own tournament Tuesday night and defeated Pretty Prairie 47-23. The Lady Warriors lost 50-32 against Little River Thursday night in the 2nd round and picked up a forfeit victory against Sunrise Christian in the third-place game Friday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team earned a 36032 victory against Sedgwick Saturday night.
ELL-SALINE
The Lady Cardinal basketball team opened play in the Berean Academy tournament Monday night falling 59-31 against Sunrise Christian High School. The Cardinals dropped their 2nd contest in the tournament, falling 50-47 against Central Christian Tuesday night. The Lady Cardinals closed the tournament with a 57-29 victory against Pretty Prairie Friday night. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team competed in the Remington tournament Friday night where they finished in 6th place with 18 points. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team competed in the Remington tournament Friday where they finished in 7th place with 13 points.
HUTCHINSON TRINITY
The Lady Celtic basketball team suffered a 49-19 loss against Smoky Valley Tuesday night. The Lady Celtics lost 57-29 against Sacred Heart Friday night. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team earned a 49-46 victory against Smoky Valley Tuesday night. The Celtics lost 74-31 against Sacred Heart Friday night. …
INMAN
The Lady Teuton basketball team opened play Monday night in the Sedgwick tournament with a 66-55 victory against tournament-host Sedgwick. The Lady Teutons defeated the Wichita Defenders 55-20 Thursday night. The Lady Teutons defeated HOA rival Moundridge 42-38 Friday night for the tournament championship. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team earned a 55-53 victory against Pratt-Skyline Tuesday night.
MARION
The Lady Warrior basketball team earned a 40-32 victory against Council Grove Thursday night. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team fell 55-37 against Council Grove Thursday night. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team competed in the Hoisington tournament Friday night where they finished in 11th place with 15.5 points.
MOUNDRIDGE
The Lady Wildcat basketball team opened play in the Berean Academy tournament Monday night with a 56-30 victory against Chaparral. The Lady Wildcats defeated Belle Plaine 71-29 Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats lost 42-38 against HOA rival Inman in the championship game. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Goessel 61-23 Friday night.
REMINGTON
The Lady Bronco wrestling team hosted a tournament Friday night where they finished in 7th place with 11 points. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament Friday night where they finished in 6th place with 34.5 points.
SEDGWICK
The Lady Cardinal basketball team opened its own tournament Monday night against HOA rival Inman and suffered a 66-55 loss. The Lady Cardinals lost 48-44 against the Wichita Defenders Tuesday night. The Lady Cardinals lost to Belle Plaine 43-31 Friday night in the tournament finale. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team earned a 57-35 victory against Central Christian Academy Tuesday night. The Cardinals dropped a 36-32 contest against Berean Academy Saturday night.
STERLING
The Lady Black Bear basketball team suffered a 47-30 loss against Central Plains Tuesday night. The Lady Black Bears defeated Bennington 41-28 Friday night. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team scored a 65-37 victory against Central Plains Tuesday night. The Black Bears defeated Bennington 52-48 Friday night.