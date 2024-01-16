HOA Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 1 0 4 3

Marion 1 2 1 7

Berean Acad. 1 0 6 2

Remington 1 0 6 3

Ell-Saline 0 0 4 2

Moundridge 0 0 5 2

H. Trinity 0 2 1 7

Sedgwick 0 0 2 5

Bennington 0 1 2 5

Sterling 1 1 3 5

Thursday, January 11

Remington 44, Marion 31

Berean Academy 42, Hutch Trinity 38

Friday, January 12

Sterling 54, Hutch Trinity 38

Tuesday, January 16

Inman at Burrton

2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 2 0 7 1

Bennington 1 0 5 2

Moundridge 0 0 6 1

Ell-Saline 0 0 5 1

Remington 1 0 6 3

H. Trinity 1 1 3 5

Berean Acad. 0 1 3 5

Sedgwick 0 0 1 6

Marion 0 2 4 4

Inman 0 1 3 4

Thursday, January 11

Remington 50, Marion 35

Hutch Trinity 51, Berean Academy 45

Friday, January 12

Sterling 70, Hutch Trinity 41

Tuesday, January 23

Inman at Burrton

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

While Mother Nature delivered a snow storm to the Kansas area this past week, the Heart of America high school sports conference was still able to see many activities competed this past week, while numerous others were either postponed or outright canceled.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Bennington basketball teams were scheduled to play at Moundridge Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until February 8. The Bennington teams were also scheduled to play at Berean Academy Friday night, but those games were also postponed due to weather and will be rescheduled at a later date.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Berean Academy basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Sedgwick Tuesday night, but those games were postponed due to snow and will be made up at a later date. The Berean Academy basketball teams were also scheduled to play host to Bennington Friday night, but those games also were postponed due to snow and will be rescheduled at a later date. … The Lady Warrior basketball team earned its sixth win of the season Thursday night when it defeated Hutchinson Trinity 42-38. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team suffered a 51-45 loss against Hutchinson Trinity Thursday night.

ELL-SALINE

The Ell-Saline basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Wichita Classical Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until February 15. The Ell-Saline teams were also scheduled to play host to Sedgwick Friday night, but those games were also postponed until a later date. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team finished in 11th place with 39 points Thursday in the Hoisington tournament. … The Bearcat boys’ wresting team placed 11th with 18 points Thursday in the Hoisington tournament.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Hutchinson Trinity basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Inman Tuesday night, but those games were postponed due to snow and will be made up at a later date.The Lady Celtic basketball team suffered its 6th loss of the season Thursday night when it fell 42-38 against Berean Academy. The Lady Celtics lost 54-28 against Sterling Friday night. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team earned its third win of the season Thursday night with a 51-45 victory against Berean Academy. The Celtics lost 70-41 against Sterling Friday night.

INMAN

The Inman basketball teams were scheduled to play at Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games that will be made up at a later date. Inman was also scheduled to play host to Marion Friday night, but those games were also postponed until a later date.

MARION

The Marion basketball teams were scheduled to play at Remington Tuesday, but snow postponed those games until Thursday. The Marion teams were also scheduled to play at Inman Friday night, but those games were also postponed due to weather and will be rescheduled at a later date. … The Lady Warrior basketball team suffered its 7th loss of the season Thursday night when it fell 44-31 against Remington. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team suffered a 50-35 defeat against Remington Thursday night. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team competed at Halstead Saturday where they finished in 15th place with 3 points.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Moundridge basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Bennington Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until February 8. Moundridge was also scheduled to play at Remington Friday night, but those games were also postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

REMINGTON

The Remington basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Marion Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until Thursday. Remington was also scheduled to play host to Moundridge Friday night, but those games have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. … The Lady Bronco basketball team earned its 6th win of the season Thursday night when it defeated Marion 44-31. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team earned its 6th win of the season Thursday night with a 50-35 victory against Marion. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team competed at Halstead Saturday where they finished in 12th place with 26 points.

SEDGWICK

The Sedgwick basketball teams were scheduled to play at Berean Academy Tuesday night but those games were postponed due to snow and will be made up at a later date. The Sedgwick teams were also scheduled to play at Ell-Saline Friday night, but those games were also postponed until a later date. …

STERLING

The Sterling basketball teams were scheduled to play at Central Plains Tuesday night but snow postponed those games which will be made up at a later date. The Lady Black Bears basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 54-28 Friday night. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 70-41 Friday night.