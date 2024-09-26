HOA Week 4 Recap

After three weeks of the regular season, the Heart of America Conference has three football teams still protecting undefeated seasons, two 11-man teams and one 8-man squad.

The Sedgwick Cardinals lead the way in the 11-man ranks with a 3-0, 2-0 mark while Marion is a half-game behind with a 3-0, 1-0 record. The Moundridge Wildcats are the lone 8-man team in the HOA still undefeated, as the Wildcats stand with a 3-0, 1-0 record. The Bennington Bulldog football team is the lone HOA team still searching for its initial win of the season.

On the volleyball courts, the Inman Lady Teutons lead the way in the HOA with a 19-1, 7-0 record while the Moundridge Lady Wildcats sit in 2nd place with a 17-5, 5-1 record.

Ell-Saline football is currently in third place in the HOA 8-man standings with a 2-1, 0-0 record while the Lady Cardinal volleyball is currently in 9th place with a 6-12, 2-5 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done or will do thus far in the 2024 fall campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldogs suffered their third loss of the season, falling 46-8 against Marion Friday night. The Bulldogs will look for their initial win this Friday night when they play at Republic County. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team competed in the Tescott tournament where they finished with a 3-2 record and in 2nd place. The Lady Bulldogs went 2-1 in pool play with a 25-5, 25-5 win over Tescott and a 25-14, 25-19 win against Ell-Saline but lost 21-25, 25-13, 25-20 against Rock Hills. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Sylvan 25-22, 25-23 in the semifinals but lost 25-17, 25-20 against Rock Hills in the championship match. The Lady Bulldogs swept a pair of matches Tuesday, defeating Remington 24-26, 25-10, 25-12 and topping Central Christian Academy 25-17, 27-25.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team earned their second win of the season Friday when it defeated Norwich 52-6. The Cardinals will look for their third win of the season Friday when they play at Canton-Galva. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball got swept Thursday night against Saline county rival Sacred Heart, falling 25-13, 25-22 and 25-21, 21-25, 25-22. The Lady Cardinals competed in the Tescott Tournament Saturday where they finished with a 1-2 record. The Lady Cardinals lost 25-22, 25-9 against Rock Hills and fell 25-14, 25-19 against Bennington before closing the tournament with a 25-9, 25-23 victory against Tescott. The Lady Cardinals got swept in two matches Tuesday, falling 25-23, 25-21 against Remington in an HOA match and falling 24-26, 25-20, 25-13 against Central Christian.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team lost 4-0 against Rose Hill Thursday. The Warriors defeated Hesston 5-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team swept a doubleheader against Elyria Christian Thursday, winning both matches by the same 25-16, 25-18 score. The Lady Warriors competed in the Marion tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-3 record. The Lady Warriors lost 25-16, 25-23 against Moundridge, before earning back-to-back wins against Douglass 25-7, 25-13 and Eureka 25-8, 25-11 but closed the tournament with back-to-back losses. The Lady Warriors closed the tournament by losing 25-16, 25-9 against Halstead and 24-26, 28-26, 25-23 against Marion. The Lady Warriors dropped two HOA matches Tuesday, falling 23-25, 25-23, 25-21 against Moundridge and 25-14, 25-14 against Inman. The Lady Warriors dropped two HOA matches Tuesday as they lost 25-14, 25-14 against Inman and 23-25, 25-23, 25-21 against Moundridge.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team earned their initial victory of the 2024 season Friday when it defeated Remington 28-8. The Celtics will play host to South Sumner this Friday night. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team got swept by Inman Thursday in an HOA doubleheader. The Lady Celtics lost 25-14, 25-16 and 25-16, 25-17. The Lady Celtics earned a pair of victories Tuesday as they defeated Wichita Classical 25-27, 25-21, 25-19 and earned an HOA victory against Sedgwick, winning 25-15, 14-25, 25-23.

INMAN

The Teuton football team suffered a 21-20 loss against Sterling on Friday night. The Teutons will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday night when they play at Remington. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team swept an HOA doubleheader against Hutch Trinity Thursday, winning 25-14, 25-16 and 25-16, 25-17. The Lady Teutons swept a pair of HOA matches Tuesday, defeating Berean Academy 25-14, 25-14 and topping Marion 25-13, 25-13.

MARION

The Warrior football team defeated Bennington 46-8 Friday and will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Sedgwick. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Warriors went 2-1 in pool play with a 25-21, 25-20 victory against Central Christian and a 25-11, 25-20 victory against Lyons, but a 25-17, 25-20 loss against Halstead. The Lady Warriors lost 23-25, 25-16, 25-15 against Moundridge in the semifinals before defeating Berean Academy 24-26, 28-26, 25-23 in the consolation finals. The Lady Warriors lost a pair of matches Tuesday, as they lost 25-13, 25-13 against Inman and were topped 25-20, 21-25, 29-27 against Moundridge.

MOUNDRIDGE

Football – The Wildcat football team was scheduled to play host to Medicine Lodge Friday, but Mother Nature had other ideas and postponed the game. The Wildcats will play host to Herington Friday night. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team competed in the Marion tournament Saturday where they finished as tournament runners-up with a 4-1 record. The Wildcats opened with a 25-16, 25-23 victory against Berean Academy, followed with a 25-12, 25-13 victory against Douglass and closed pool play with a 25-21, 25-8 victory against Eureka. The Lady Wildcats defeated Marion 23-25, 25-16, 25-15 in the semifinals but lost 25-23, 25-19 against Halstead in the championship match. The Lady Wildcats won a pair of HOA matches Tuesday as they defeated Berean Academy 23-25, 25-23, 25-21 and won 25-20, 21-25, 29-27 against Marion.

REMINGTON

The Bronc football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday when it lost 28-8 against Hutchinson Trinity. Will play host to Inman Friday night. … The Lady Bronc volleyball team competed in the Chaparral tournament Saturday where they finished with an 0-4 record. The Lady Broncs lost 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 against Chaparral, 25-19, 25-21 against Attica, 25-14, 25-17 against Wellington and 21-25, 25-15, 25-13 against Pretty Prairie. The Lady Broncs split a pair of HOA matches Tuesday, falling 24-26, 25-10, 25-12 against Bennington but defeating Ell-Saline 25-23, 25-21.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team earned a 47-0 victory against Herington Friday night. The Cardinals will look to extend their winning this Friday when they play at Marion. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team lost 25-15, 14-25, 25-23 against Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team earned a 21-20 victory against Inman Friday night. The Black Bears will play host to Ellinwood this Friday. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team defeated Wichita Classical 25-13, 25-12 Tuesday.

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 1 0 1 0

Moundridge 1 0 1 0

Sedgwick 1 0 1 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 1

Marion 1 0 2 0

Remington 0 0 0 1

Bennington 0 1 0 1

Hutch Trinity 0 1 0 1

Sterling 0 1 0 1

Friday, September 20

Marion 46, Bennington 8

Ell-Saline 52, Norwich 6

Medicine Lodge at Moundridge

Remington at Hutch Trinity

Sedgwick 47, Herington 0

Sterling 21, Inman 20

Friday, September 27

Bennington at Republic County

Ell-Saline at Canton-Galva

Hutch Trinity at South Sumner

Inman at Remington

Sedgwick at Marion

Herington at Moundridge

Ellinwood at Sterling