HOA Week 3 Recap

Two weeks into the season, the Heart of America Conference has separate teams alone atop each of their 11-man and 8-man standings.

The HOA has those two leaders because each division has one team which is undefeated on the season with both victories coming against HOA foes.

In 8-man, the Moundridge Wildcats lead the way with a 2-0, 2-0 record while Inman is also undefeated, but only one of those wins was against an HOA foe. In 11-man, Sedgwick leads the way with a 2-0, 2-0 record. Marion is also undefeated but has yet to play in an HOA contest this season.

Inman also leads the way on the volleyball courts in the HOA as the Lady Teutons have built a 15-1, 3-0 record thus far this season.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done or will do thus far in the 2024 fall campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team suffered its 2nd loss to open the season Friday when it was defeated 61-22 against Remington. The Bulldogs will look for their first win of the season Friday when they play at Marion. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team competed in the Sylvan tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Minneapolis 33-31, 25-13, Lakeside 25-1, 25-11 and Natoma 25-5, 25-4. The Lady Bulldogs lost twice against Hays-Thomas More Prep, falling 25-11, 24-26, 30-28 and losing 30-28, 25-21. The Lady Bulldogs got swept in an HOA doubleheader Tuesday against Inman, falling 25-12, 25-13 and 26-24, 25-18.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team tasted their first win of the season Friday when they defeated Osborne 38-20. The Cardinals will look for another victory this Friday when they play at Norwich. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team competed in the Solomon tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Cardinals lost 25-13, 25-16 against Rock Hills and fell 13-25, 27-25, 25-19 to Elyria Christian. But the Lady Cardinals were able to score victories against Peabody Burns 25-19, 25-23, Solomon 25-9, 25-23 and Wakefield 21-25, 25-19, 25-22. The Lady Cardinals got swept by Moundridge Tuesday in an HOA doubleheader, falling 25-17, 25-23 and 25-18, 25-17.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team improved to 3-2 this season Friday with a 6-2 victory against the Wichita Warriors. The Warriors lost 3-2 in overtime Tuesday against Wichita Trinity…. The Lady Warrior volleyball team competed in the Centre tournament on Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Warriors defeated Marion 26-24, 25-18, topped St. Xavier 25-3, 25-4 and earned a 25-20, 25-23 victory against Centre. The Lady Warriors lost 25-27, 25-23, 25-21 against Herington and lost 25-20, 25-16 against Little River.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Friday when it lost 15-2 against Sedgwick. The Celtics will look for their first win of the season Friday when they play host to Remington. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team competed in the Haven tournament but lost all five of its matches. The Lady Celtics lost 25-12, 25-15 against Cheney, 25-22, 25-20 against Garden Plain, 24-26, 25-15, 25-13 against Haven and lost twice against HOA rival Inman, falling 25-17, 25-14 and 25-20, 25-16. The Lady Celtics earned an HOA doubleheader sweep Tuesday against Sterling. The Lady Celtics won the opener 25-23, 15-25, 25-12 and completed the sweep with a 25-23, 25-20 victory.

INMAN

The Teuton football team improved to 2-0 this season with a 25-6 victory against Wichita Trinity. The Teutons will look to improve to 3-0 this season Friday when they play host to Hutch Trinity. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team competed in the Haven tournament Saturday where they finished with a 4-1 record. The Lady Teutons defeated Garden Plain 25-20, 25-20, Haven 23-25, 25-14, 25-10, Hutch Trinity 25-11, 25-14 and Kingman 25-20, 25-18 but lost 25-20, 26-28, 25-20 against Cheney. The Lady Teutons swept an HOA doubleheader against Bennington Tuesday, winning 25-12, 25-13 and 26-24, 25-18.

MARION

The Warrior football team improved to 2-0 this season Friday with a 28-0 win against Douglass. The Warriors will look for their third straight win Friday when they play host to Bennington. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team competed in the Centre tournament Saturday and finished with a 1-2 record. The Lady Warriors defeated St. Xavier 25-5, 25-17 but lost 26-24, 25-18 against Berean Academy and fell 25-11, 26-24 to Little River. The Lady Warriors swept an HOA doubleheader Tuesday against Remington as they won 26-24, 25-17 and 25-16, 25-23.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team earned an HOA victory Friday with a 28-7 victory against Sterling. The Wildcats will look to improve to 3-0 Friday when they play host to Medicine Lodge. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team competed in the Goessel tournament Saturday where they finished with a 4-1 record. The Lady Wildcats defeated Canton-Galva 25-13, 25-22, topped Fairfield 25-13, 25-9 and topped Wichita Southeast twice, winning 25-12, 25-15 and 25-17, 25-9. The Lady Wildcats lost 25-16, 25-14 against Sedgwick. The Lady Wildcats swept an HOA doubleheader against Ell-Saline Tuesday, winning 25-17, 25-23 and 25-18, 25-17.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team earned its initial win of the season Friday with a 61-22 victory against Bennington. The Broncos will look to make it two in a row this Friday when they play at Hutch Trinity. … The Lady Bronc volleyball team competed in the Flint Hills tournament Saturday where they finished with a 4-1 record. The Lady Broncs defeated Altoona-Midway 25-7, 25-17, topped Cedar Vale twice, winning 25-23, 25-13 and 25-20, 25-15 and defeated West Elk 25-18, 25-21. The only loss Remington suffered came against Chase County, falling 25-20, 26-24. The Lady Broncs got swept in an HOA doubleheader Tuesday, falling 26-24, 25-17 and 25-16, 25-23.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team improved to 2-0 this season with a 15-2 victory against Hutch Trinity Friday. The Cardinals will look to remain undefeated Friday when they play at Herington. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team competed in the Goessel tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Cardinals defeated Moundridge 25-16, 25-14, Central Plains 25-10, 25-20 and topped South Haven 25-5, 25-11. The Lady Cardinals suffered both losses against Goessel as they lost 25-20, 25-22 and 25-21, 25-17. The Lady Cardinals swept a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday against Wichita Classical. The Lady Cardinals won 25-20, 25-14 and 25-13, 23-24, 25-15.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday when it lost 28-7 against Moundridge. The Black Bears will look for their first win of the season Friday when they play at Inman. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team suffered an HOA doubleheader sweep Tuesday against Hutch Trinity, falling 25-23, 15-25, 25-12 in the opener and 25-23, 25-20 in the nightcap.

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 1 0 1 0

Moundridge 1 0 1 0

Sedgwick 1 0 1 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 1

Marion 0 0 1 0

Remington 0 0 0 1

Bennington 0 1 0 1

Hutch Trinity 0 1 0 1

Sterling 0 1 0 1

Friday, September 13

Remington 61, Bennington 22

Ell-Saline 38, Osborne 20

Inman 25, Wichita Trinity 6

Marion 28, Douglass 0

Moundridge 28, Sterling 7

Sedgwick 15, Hutch Trinity 2

Friday, September 20

Bennington at Marion

Remington at Hutch Trinity

Sterling at Inman

Ell-Saline at Norwich

Medicine Lodge at Moundridge

Sedgwick at Herington

2024 HOA Soccer Standings

W L

Berean Academy Soccer 2 0

Friday, September 13

Wichita Warriors at Berean Academy

Tuesday, September 17

Wichita Trinity at Berean Academy

Thursday, September 19

Berean Academy at Rose Hill

Tuesday, September 24

Hesston at Berean Academy

Thursday, September 26

Wichita Defenders at Berean Academy