HOA Spring Sports Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The spring seasons have started across the high school ranks this past week and the Heart of America conference saw its first spring competition when the Marion Warrior baseball team competed in the Air Capital tournament sponsored by Maize High School.

The Warriors were one of the smallest teams, school-size, competing in the tournament and the results showed as the Warriors went 0-2 to open the season, falling to Wichita Trinity Friday and Cheney Saturday.

The remainder of the HOA teams are still preparing for the 2024 seasons.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week and when they are scheduled to begin their seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog baseball team is scheduled to begin the season March 26 at Canton-Galva. … The Lady Bulldog softball team is scheduled to open the season March 26 at Canton-Galva.

ELL-SALINE

The Ell-Saline baseball and softball teams are scheduled to begin their season March 26 when each team plays host to Hutchinson Trinity.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic baseball and Lady Celtic softball teams are scheduled to begin their season March 26 when each team plays at Ell-Saline.

INMAN

The Teuton baseball team is scheduled to begin its season Friday when it plays host to Pratt-Skyline. .. .The Lady Teuton softball team is scheduled to begin the season March 26 when they play host to Sterling.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team opened the season this past Friday competing in the Air Capital tournament at Maize High School. The Warriors lost both games they played, falling 11-1 against Wichita Trinity Friday and 4-1 against Cheney Saturday. … The Lady Warrior softball team is scheduled to open the season March 26 when it plays host to Remington.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat baseball team and Lady Wildcat softball team are scheduled to begin their season March 28 when they play host to Inman.

REMINGTON

The Bronco baseball team and Lady Bronco softball team are scheduled to begin their season March 26 when they play at Marion.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal baseball team and Lady Cardinal softball team are scheduled to begin their season March 26 at Little River.

STERLING

The Black Bear baseball team is scheduled to begin its season March 26 when it plays host to Larned. … The Lady Black Bear softball team is scheduled to begin its season March 26 at Inman.