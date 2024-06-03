HOA Spring Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports around the state of Kansas have come to an end for the 2023-2024 school year.

This past weekend saw the completion of all state tournaments and the Heart of America Conference had two teams qualify for the state tournament this past week, led by the Inman Lady Teuton softball team, who finished in 4th place at the Class 2-1A state tournament.

The Marion Warrior baseball team was the other HOA team to qualify for this past week’s state tournaments, but the Warriors saw their season come to an end after a loss in the opening round.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have did in this past spring season:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog baseball team finished in 8th place in the HOA with a 4-17, 0-14 record. … The Lady Bulldog softball team finished in 6th place in the HOA with a 10-13, 6-10 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal baseball team finished in 6th place in the HOA with a 7-15, 5-9 record. … The Lady Cardinal softball finished in 4th place in the HOA with a 14-6, 9-5 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic baseball team finished in 7th place in the HOA with a 5-16, 4-10 record. … The Lady Celtic softball team finished in 8th place in the HOA with a 5-16, 4-12 record.

INMAN

The Teuton baseball team finished in 4th place in the HOA with an 8-11, 7-5 record. … The Lady Teuton softball team finished in 4th place in the Class 2-1A state tournament this past weekend. The Lady Teutons opened play in the Class 2-1A state tournament with a 10-1 victory against Hays-Thomas More Prep on Thursday. The Lady Teutons closed the tournament with two losses Friday, as they lost 11-0 against McLouth in the semifinals and lost the consolation final 10-3 against Onaga.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team saw its 2024 season end on Thursday after it lost 9-0 against Hays-Thomas More Prep in the opening round of the Class 2-1A state tournament. The Warriors finished the season with a 21-5, 12-2 record. … The Lady Warrior softball team finished in 9th place in the HOA with a 1-20, 1-13 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat baseball finished the season with a 13-7, 9-5 record and 3rd place in the HOA. … The Lady Wildcat softball team finished in 5th place in the HOA with an 11-10, 8-8 record.

REMINGTON

The Bronco baseball team finished in 5th place in the HOA with a 7-12, 6-8 record. … The Lady Bronco softball team won the HOA championship with a 19-3, 15-1 record.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal baseball team won the HOA championship with a 21-4, 11-1 record. … The Lady Cardinal softball team finished in 7th place in the HOA with a 4-13, 4-10 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team finished in 3rd place in the HOA with a 13-9, 11-5 record.