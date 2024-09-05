HOA recap Week 1

The 2024 high school sports season has begun around the state of Kansas and the Heart of America Conference is also getting in on the action.

The HOA will kick into full gear Friday night when their nine schools with football teams kick off their seasons. Berean Academy, which does not host a football team, but does compete in soccer has already begun its full slate of teams for 2024 and the Warriors and Lady Warriors are currently undefeated in both volleyball and soccer.

The Ell-Saline Cardinals will begin their football season Friday when they play host to Hanover. The Cardinals are coming off a 2023 season that saw them earn 10 wins and finish as state runners-up. The Lady Cardinal volleyball team has gotten off to a .500 start in 2024 as they opened the season Tuesday night by splitting an HOA doubleheader with visiting Hutchinson Trinity.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done or will do thus far in the 2024 fall campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team finished 3-6, 0-2 in 2023 and will begin the 2024 season Friday night when they play host to Moundridge. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team opened the season Tuesday when it got swept by Moundridge, falling 2-0 in both matches. The Lady Bulldogs are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish one victory shy of the state tournament and finished with a 29-8, 12-6 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team is coming off a 2023 season that saw them lose the opening game of the season and lose their final game of the season but win 10 games in between those two losses. The Cardinals finished the season in the sub-state championship game and finished with a 10-2, 1-1 record. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team opened the season Tuesday when they hosted Hutchinson Trinity in an HOA doubleheader and split the two matches. The Lady Cardinals dropped the opening match 2-0, but bounced back to win the nightcap 2-1. The Lady Cardinals are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 21-16, 11-8 record.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team opened the 2024 season Friday with an 8-0 victory against Circle High School. The Warriors followed that victory with a 1-0 shutout win against Augusta. The Warriors are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 7-10 record. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team opened the 2024 season Friday night with a doubleheader sweep against the Wichita Defenders. The Lady Warriors won the opening match 25-7, 25-11, 25-17 and completed the sweep with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-17 victory. The Lady Warriors remained undefeated on the season Tuesday night when they opened their HOA season by sweeping a doubleheader against Remington, winning both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Warriors are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with an 11-22, 7-11 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team is coming off a 2023 season where they finished with a 4-6, 2-3 record. The Celtics will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play at Inman. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team opened the season Tuesday when it split an HOA doubleheader at Ell-Saline. The Lady Celtics won the opening match 2-0 but dropped the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Celtics are coming off a 2023 season where they finished with a 4-31, 3-15 record.

INMAN

The Teuton football team finished 2023 with a 2-6, 1-4 record and will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play host to Hutchinson Trinity. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team opened the season Tuesday when it traveled to Centre and swept a triangular. The Lady Teutons defeated Center and Canton-Galva, both by 2-0 scores. The Lady Teutons finished 2023 with a 4th place finish in the state tournament after compiling a 37-7, 17-1 record, which also helped the Lady Teutons win the 2023 HOA championship.

MARION

The Warrior football team finished 2023 with a 9-2, 4-1 record and will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play at Herington. …. The Lady Warrior volleyball team opened the season Tuesday by playing an HOA doubleheader at Sedgwick and got swept, falling 2-0 in both matches. The Lady Warriors are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 19-17, 9-9 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team won its first 9 games in 2023 before losing to Chase County in the 2nd round of the playoffs to finish with a 9-1, 2-0 record. The Wildcats will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play at Bennington. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team opened the season Tuesday by scoring an HOA doubleheader sweep against Bennington. The Lady Wildcats won both matches by 2-0 scores. The Lady Wildcats finished 2023 with a 17-20, 8-10 record.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team finished 2023 with a 2-7, 0-5 record. The Broncos will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play host to Douglass. … The Lady Bronc volleyball team opened its season Tuesday night getting swept in an HOA doubleheader against Berean Academy. The Lady Broncs lost both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Broncos finished 2023 with a 15-21, 4-14 record.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team finished 2023 with an 8-2, 3-1 record and will begin the 204 season Friday night when they play host to Sterling. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team opened its 2024 season Friday night with a 22-5, one match, victory against visiting Central . The Lady Cardinals remained undefeated Tuesday night when they opened their HOA season with a doubleheader sweep against Marion. The Lady Cardinals won both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Cardinals finished 2023 with a 36-2, 17-1 record as the HOA champions.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team is coming off a 2023 season that saw them post a 6-4, 4-1 record. The Black Bears will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play at Sedgwick. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team is scheduled to open the 2024 season Saturday in the Pratt-Skyline tournament. The Lady Black Bears finished the 2023 season with an 8-25, 3-15 record.

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Bennington 0 0 0 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 0

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 0

Inman 0 0 0 0

Marion 0 0 0 0

Moundridge 0 0 0 0

Remington 0 0 0 0

Sedgwick 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 6

Moundridge at Bennington

Hanover at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Inman

Marion at Herington

Douglass at Remington

Sterling at Sedgwick

Friday, September 13

Bennington at Remington

Osborne at Ell-Saline

Sedgwick at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Wichita Trinity

Marion at Douglass

Moundridge at Sterling

2024 HOA Soccer Standings

W L

Berean Academy Soccer 2 0

Friday, August 30

Berean Academy 8, Circle 0

Tuesday, September 3

Augusta 1, Berean Academy 0

Friday, September 6

Berean Academy at Heritage Christian

Saturday, September 7

Berean Academy at KC Christian

Friday, September 13

Wichita Warriors at Berean Academy