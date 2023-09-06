HOA League Weekly Update

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Marion 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000

Moundridge 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000

Sedgwick 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000

Sterling 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000

Bennington 0 0 0.000 1 0 1.000

Ell-Saline 0 1 0.000 0 1 0.000

Hutch Trinity 0 1 0.000 0 1 0.000

Inman 0 1 0.000 0 1 0.000

Remington 0 1 0.000 0 1 0.000

Thursday, August 31

Sedgwick 42, Hutch Trinity 7

Friday, September 1

Bennington 30, Goessell 22

Moundridge 36, Ell-Saline 6

Marion 46, Inman 22

Sterling 46, Remington 6

Friday, September 8

Bennington at Moundridge

Ell-Saline at Hanover

Hutch Trinity at Remington

Inman at Sedgwick

Marion at Sterling

SOCCER

W L

Berean Academy Soccer 3 1

Tuesday, August 29

Circle 2, Berean Academy 1

Friday, September 1

Kansas City Christian 3, Berean Academy 1

Saturday, September 2

Berean Academy 1, Heritage Christian 0

Friday, September 8

Wichita Defenders at Berean Academy

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Heart of America Conference Kansas high school league is in full swing with the opening of the high school football season this past week and the HOA teams, minus Bennington, took swipes at each other in the opening week of football season.

Sedgwick High School opened HOA football play Thursday night with a victory against Hutchinson Trinity while Moundridge defeated Ell-Saline, Marion topped Inman and Sterling defeated Remington Friday night.

Berean Academy, the lone HOA team without a football team and the lone HOA school with a boys’ soccer team, suffered its first defeat of the season Friday night, falling 3-1 against Kansas City Christian school’s soccer squad.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football and volleyball this past week :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team got the 2023 season started on a victorious note Friday night with a 30-22 win against Goessell. The Bulldogs will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at HOA rival Moundridge. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team opened HOA play Tuesday evening by splitting a doubleheader against Berean Academy. The Lady Bulldogs won the opener 2-0, but fell 2-1 in the nightcap. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-1 with an HOA doubleheader sweep of Marion Thursday as they won the opener 2-1 and completed the sweep with a 2-0 victory in the nightcap.

ELL-SALINE

Football : The Cardinal football team opened the 2023 season on a sour note Friday night when they suffered a 36-6 loss against HOA rival Moundridge. The Cardinals will search for their first win of the season this Friday night when they travel to Hanover. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team split an HOA doubleheader Tuesday evening against Moundridge, winning the opener 2-0, but falling in the nightcap 2-0.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team kicked its way to a 2-0 start to the season this past Tuesday when it scored a 7-1 victory over Towanda Circle. The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season Friday night when Kansas City Christian visited Elbing and left town after a 3-1 victory. The Warriors got right back to the soccer pitch Saturday and kicked their way to their 3rd win of the season, defeating Heritage Christian 1-0 … The Lady Warrior volleyball team opened HOA play Tuesday evening splitting a doubleheader against Bennington. The Lady Warriors lost the opener 2-0, but came back to win the nightcap 2-1. The Lady Warriors suffered a 2nd straight loss as they dropped a 3-0 match against Wichita Classical school Friday night.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team suffered an HOA loss in its season opener Thursday night, falling 42-7 against Sedgwick. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team opened HOA play Tuesday night splitting a doubleheader against Marion. The Lady Celtics dropped the opener 2-0, but came back to win the nightcap 2-1. The Lady Celtics got swept again Thursday night against Moundridge, dropping both matches by identical 2-0 counts.

INMAN

The Teuton football suffered a 46-22 loss against Marion to open the 2023 season Friday night. The Teutons will search for their first win of the season this Friday night when they play at Sedgwick. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team won both matches of a triangular Tuesday night, defeating Canton-Galva and Centre, both matches by 2-0 counts.

MARION

Football : The Warrior football team opened the 2023 season on a winning note Friday night with a 46-22 victory against HOA rival Inman. The Warriors will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Sterling. … The Lady Warriors opened the season Monday night scoring a 3-0 victory over Rural Vista in White City. The Lady Warriors got right back into action Tuesday night when they split an HOA doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity. The Lady Warriors won the opener 2-0, but dropped the nightcap 2-1. The Lady Warriors got swept by Bennington in an HOA doubleheader Thursday night, falling 2-1 in the opener and 2-0 in the nightcap.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football opened the 2023 season Friday night with a 36-6 victory against Ell-Saline. The Wildcats will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Bennington. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team opened HOA play Tuesday night with a doubleheader against Ell-Saline where they split the two matches, falling 2-0 in the opener but taking the nightcap 2-0. The Lady Wildcats moved their seasonal record over the .500 mark Thursday night when they scored an HOA doubleheader sweep of Hutchinson Trinity, winning both matches by 2-0 counts.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football suffered a 46-6 loss against HOA foe Sterling Friday night to open the 2023 season, the Broncos will look for their first win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Hutchinson Trinity. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team traveled to Conway Springs for a quadrangular where they went 2-1 on the night as they defeated Conway Springs 2-1 and also defeated Eureka 2-0 but dropped a 2-0 contest against Rosalia-Flinthills.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team got its 2023 season off to a winning start Thursday night when they scored an HOA victory against Hutchinson Trinity, winning 42-7. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team opened HOA play Tuesday night by sweeping a doubleheader against Sterling, winning both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Cardinals hosted a quadrangular Thursday night and won both matches, topping Leon-Bluestem and Garden Plaine, both by 2-0 counts.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team opened the 2023 season Friday night with a46-6 victory against Remington. The Black Bears will look for two victories in a row this week when they play host to Marion High School Friday night. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team opened HOA action Tuesday night and got swept by Sedgwick, dropping both matches by identical 2-0 counts.