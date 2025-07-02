Hitting the Road For Independence Day

More than 72-million Americans are expected to travel for the Fourth of July holiday.

According to AAA Kansas, 61.6 million Americans plan to drive to their destinations for the Independence Day holiday including more than 585,000 Kansans. The agency expects to rescue more than 3,000 drivers across the Sunflower State, and more than 690,000 nationwide.

For those who travel by car, the busiest travel days are expected to be Wednesday, July 2nd, and Sunday, July 6th.

Before hitting the road, AAA Kansas reminds motorists to plan their route in advance and ensure their vehicle is road-ready, to help avoid a breakdown along the way.

"Dead batteries, flat tires, and vehicle breakdowns requiring a tow will be the leading reasons members will request our assistance," said Jon Burgett, AAA Roadside Service Fleet manager in Wichita. In an effort to ensure cars are road-ready, AAA strongly advises travelers to have their vehicles inspected and serviced by trusted repair shops, including AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities.

Those who are flying should expect crowed airports. The TSA expects to screen more than 18-million air travelers through Monday, July 7th.

