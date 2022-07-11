Hit and Run Results From Alleged DUI

A 20-year-old Salina man was arrested Saturday evening on suspicion of a DUI after a hit and run incident.

Mark Anthony Uribe is facing requested charges of DUI, failure to stop for an accident and minor consumption of alcohol among others.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the situation started at 5:45 p.m., when a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck rear-ended a 2016 Ford Focus as both were headed south on Dover Drive.

Uribe, who was driving the 1998 Chevrolet, allegedly fled the scene. Two women in the Ford Focus were not reported to have any injuries.

Shortly after, a person in the area reported to police that they had gotten the accident on camera. Forrester said the video showed the truck going at a high rate of speed before the crash, and it headed east on Cloud Street afterward.

The truck was later spotted on N. Ninth Street near the railroad tracks. Contact was made between police and Uribe, who was reported as showing signs of intoxication.

Uribe was then taken into custody.