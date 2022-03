Salina Police are searching for a driver who was involved in a two-vehicle hit and run accident Friday night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 7:05 p.m., a silver SUV was exiting the Spangles location on Crawford when it collided with a 2017 Ford Fusion going west on Crawford.

The SUV had front-end damage and fled the scene immediately after.

The 15-year-old girl driving the Ford Fusion was not injured, but the vehicle had moderate damage to the passenger’s side.