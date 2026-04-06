Hit and Run Investigation

Law enforcement is looking for the driver of a pickup involved in a two car, crash on Interstate-70.

According to Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office around 3am Saturday, deputies were sent to the scene of a hit and run accident near mile marker 265.

A 39-year-old man from Garden City was taken by EMS to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a truck allegedly rear ended his Mazda 4-door and then drove away.

Melander says the owner of the 2020 GMC truck is a person of interest in the case and could face charges for hit and run, and failure to stop and report an accident. Investigators are still looking to interview the owner of the GMC to discover if they were behind the wheel.

Photo of suspected truck Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office