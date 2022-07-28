Salina, KS

Now: 76 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 73 °

Hit and Run Injures Two, Suspect Wanted

KSAL StaffJuly 28, 2022

Two Bennington residents had reported minor injuries after they were victims of a hit and run incident on Wednesday.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that at 11:30 a.m., a 2016 Jeep Patriot going north on K-143 near Watkins Road was rear-ended by a dark, dually truck pulling a trailer. The Jeep spun, went through a ditch and went across Watkins Road. The truck then fled the scene headed northbound.

The 69-year-old man driving the Jeep and a 69-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital. The jeep was towed from the scene.

Alongside a witness to the accident, the victims told deputies that the truck was going too fast and was forced to make a decision between hitting southbound traffic head-on or rear-ending the Jeep.

Melander said anyone who has any information about the hit and run suspect is asked to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Earhart Statue Dedicated

A statue of Amelia Earhart is now on display at the U.S. Capitol. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and me...

July 28, 2022 Comments

Parents Sentenced for Death of Chil...

Kansas News

July 28, 2022

Fight Over Bike Leads To Arrest

Kansas News

July 28, 2022

Hit and Run Injures Two, Suspect Wa...

Kansas News

July 28, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Earhart Statue Dedicated
July 28, 2022Comments
Parents Sentenced for Dea...
July 28, 2022Comments
Fight Over Bike Leads To ...
July 28, 2022Comments
Hit and Run Injures Two, ...
July 28, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra