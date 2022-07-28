Hit and Run Injures Two, Suspect Wanted

Two Bennington residents had reported minor injuries after they were victims of a hit and run incident on Wednesday.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that at 11:30 a.m., a 2016 Jeep Patriot going north on K-143 near Watkins Road was rear-ended by a dark, dually truck pulling a trailer. The Jeep spun, went through a ditch and went across Watkins Road. The truck then fled the scene headed northbound.

The 69-year-old man driving the Jeep and a 69-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital. The jeep was towed from the scene.

Alongside a witness to the accident, the victims told deputies that the truck was going too fast and was forced to make a decision between hitting southbound traffic head-on or rear-ending the Jeep.

Melander said anyone who has any information about the hit and run suspect is asked to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.