Hit and Run Injures Bicyclist

KSAL StaffJuly 21, 2022

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in its search for a hit and run suspect.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that on Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., a vehicle struck a bicyclist in the bike lane going south on N. Ohio near the intersection with E. Stimmel Road. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene, and the 37-year-old man from Salina riding the bike was reportedly knocked unconscious for a short time.

When he woke up, he called a relative who took him to Salina Regional Health Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Melander said, with help from the Salina Police Department, parts of the suspect’s vehicle were located in the area. It is believed the vehicle in question is a 2016 or 2017 white or pearl colored Nissan passenger vehicle. Melander said it should have passenger side damage and might be missing part or all of its mirror on that side.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

