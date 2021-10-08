Salina, KS

Hit and Run in Salina

KSAL StaffOctober 8, 2021

The Salina Police Department is investigating a hit and run case from this morning.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 12:30 a.m., a 2015 Dodge Dart struck a parked 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan in the 2000 block of Highland Avenue. The driver of the Dart fled the scene on foot.

The Dart had major front-end damage and was towed from the scene. The Grand Caravan had moderate rear and driver’s side damage.

Witness described the hit and run suspect as a white male wearing a hat and a tank top. He was last seen running north from the incident.

