Hit and Run Honda

Salina Police are looking for a hit and run driver.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that for an unknown reason, the driver of a black, Honda went over the center line and swiped a 1988 Chevy pickup as the two were passing each other near the intersection of Ohio and Cloud Street.

Damage to the Chevy was all along the driver’s side and police suspect the Honda will also be damaged from front to back on the driver’s side as well.

The accident occurred Monday night around 10:40pm

Damage estimates to the Chevy 1500 pickup were not available.