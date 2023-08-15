Hit and Run DUI

A Salina man was taken to jail on a DUI charge after leaving the scene of an accident.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 48-year-old Bradley Knight was involved in a two car crash Monday night at the intersection of Santa Fe and Walnut.

Police say a witness told authorities that Knight was yelling at a pedestrian just before he ran into the back of a Toyota Camry in his 2002 Chevy Venture van. Knight pulled over briefly then left the scene.

He was stopped in the 100 block of S. 7th and arrested for DUI. He’s also facing additional charges for open container and driving on a suspended license.