Authorities are looking for the driver in a hit and run crash at the intersection of Belmont and Magnolia on Monday.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that someone in a dark purple car collided with a 2016 Chevy Equinox driven by a 63-year-old Salina woman.

The accident occurred around 3pm and the unknown driver fled the scene. The woman was not injured.