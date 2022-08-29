Hit and Run Driver Sought

Salina Police are looking for the driver of a hit and run vehicle after an early morning crash on Saturday.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, around 12:30am, the owner of a 2011 Chevy Malibu heard the sound of the collision outside his home in the 1700 block of Beach Street and went outside to see a white car driving away from the scene.

Police later found the vehicle – a 2013 Buick Enclave abandoned in the 1200 block of Apache Drive with an unopened beer in the console and the emergency lights flashing.

Police are still trying to contact the owner.