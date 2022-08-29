Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 102 ° | Lo: 71 °

Hit and Run Driver Sought

KSAL StaffAugust 29, 2022

Salina Police are looking for the driver of a hit and run vehicle after an early morning crash on Saturday.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, around 12:30am, the owner of a 2011 Chevy Malibu heard the sound of the collision outside his home in the 1700 block of Beach Street and went outside to see a white car driving away from the scene.

Police later found the vehicle – a 2013 Buick Enclave abandoned in the 1200 block of Apache Drive with an unopened beer in the console and the emergency lights flashing.

Police are still trying to contact the owner.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Hit and Run Driver Sought

Salina Police are looking for the driver of a hit and run vehicle after an early morning crash on Sa...

August 29, 2022 Comments

NCKL Fall Preview

Sports News

August 29, 2022

Promoting U.S. Wheat Around The Wor...

Farming News

August 29, 2022

Women’s Volleyball splits mat...

Sports News

August 28, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hit and Run Driver Sought
August 29, 2022Comments
Researching Your Home, Pe...
August 27, 2022Comments
Youth to Benefit From Art...
August 27, 2022Comments
VIDEO: Sunflower Lesson f...
August 26, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra