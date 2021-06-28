Hit and Run Driver Sought

Salina Police are searching for a driver who allegedly hit an elderly woman in a parking lot – than gave her some cash and a lift home in a truck.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the suspect told the victim her name was, ‘Shannon’ after she ran into the 84-year-old woman with her red pickup in the Kwik Shop parking lot at 160 S. 9th Street.

Police met the victim at the hospital and say she had a black eye, a cut over her left eyebrow and a cut on her arm.

The suspect is wanted for possible hit and run charges and is described as a thin, white female with long brown hair. The incident happened Friday evening around 7:30pm.