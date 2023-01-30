Hit and Run Driver in Custody

A hit and run driver is facing numerous charges including DUI after he allegedly hit a parked vehicle and a couple of mailboxes.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 44-year-old Kevin Redetzke of Salina was taken into custody in the 1300 block of Magnolia around 10pm after his truck was disabled after both driver side tires were shredded.

Police say Redetzke lost control of his 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, hit a mailbox in the 200 block of E. Ray Avenue and a parked Dodge Dakota truck before leaving the scene.

He smashed another mailbox in the 2000 block of E. Key before stopping.

He’s now facing charges for numerous traffic violations and DUI.