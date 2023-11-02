Hit and Run Driver Damages Fence

Authorities are investigating a damage to property case after someone crashed into a fence at the Livestock Expo Center and drove away.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between 5pm Tuesday and 8am Wednesday, a driver lost control of a vehicle on South Kenwood Park Drive and ran through a fence that’s constructed of metal pipes and wooden posts.

Deputies say the evidence at the scene suggests the vehicle may be a white, pickup truck.

Damage is estimated at $6,000.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office