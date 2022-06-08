Hit and Run Driver Arrested

An eyewitness to a hit and run accident helps police locate the suspect who drove away in a white SUV.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the witness called authorities as they followed the driver who had allegedly ran into a van in the 600 block of Fairdale Road Tuesday evening around 5pm.

The witness took a picture of the 2009 Chevy Tahoe and a short time later, a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle in the 1100 block of Park Street.

Twenty-three year old Christian Rodriguez was taken into custody and now faces charges that could include, leaving the scene of an accident, following too close and driving on a revoked license.

The driver of the damaged Dodge Caravan was not hurt, nor were her passengers, two children ages 4 and 2.