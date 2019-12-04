Salina, KS

Hit and Run Citation

KSAL StaffDecember 4, 2019

A Salina woman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident early Wednesday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 800 block of Pontiac Avenue after a neighbor heard a loud crash outside after a car apparently hit a parked vehicle. Police say just before 2am, 25-year-old Valerie Vogel was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix and slammed into a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that was parked legally on the street.

The witness told officers a female got out and tried to push the car, then left on foot.

A small group of people arrived and tried to push the vehicle but ended up leaving it in the middle of the street.

A short time later police located Vogel at her sister’s home a few blocks away and ticketed her for hitting the pickup and leaving the scene of an accident.

No one was injured.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

