Hit and Run Causes Power Outage

Salina Police are looking for a hit and run suspect who caused a power outage for many area residents early Thursday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 12:10 a.m., a truck was going south on Ohio when it tried to turn onto Crawford and instead struck an Evergy power pole.

Forrester said the pole was busted in two spots, and the driver fled the scene. The incident caused the power to go out for many Evergy customers in the vicinity for most of the early morning.

Nearby video surveillance footage from businesses shows the vehicle is likely a silver or white Chevrolet Silverado, with parts left behind indicating the year is between 2003-2006.