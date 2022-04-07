Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 42 °

Hit and Run Causes Power Outage

KSAL StaffApril 7, 2022

Salina Police are looking for a hit and run suspect who caused a power outage for many area residents early Thursday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 12:10 a.m., a truck was going south on Ohio when it tried to turn onto Crawford and instead struck an Evergy power pole.

Forrester said the pole was busted in two spots, and the driver fled the scene. The incident caused the power to go out for many Evergy customers in the vicinity for most of the early morning.

Nearby video surveillance footage from businesses shows the vehicle is likely a silver or white Chevrolet Silverado, with parts left behind indicating the year is between 2003-2006.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Hit and Run Causes Power Outage

Salina Police are looking for a hit and run suspect who caused a power outage for many area resident...

April 7, 2022 Comments

Wildfires Lead to Evacuations

Kansas News

April 7, 2022

Preparing For Project Salina

Top News

April 7, 2022

Threat Prompts Schools to Close

Kansas News

April 7, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hit and Run Causes Power ...
April 7, 2022Comments
Wildfires Lead to Evacuat...
April 7, 2022Comments
Threat Prompts Schools to...
April 7, 2022Comments
Army Munitions Removal Me...
April 6, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra