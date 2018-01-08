Salina, KS

Hit and Run Arrest

KSAL StaffJanuary 8, 2018

A Salina woman who called police to report that her car was stolen, was arrested on Saturday in connection to an earlier hit and run crash.

Police took 24-year-old Tracey Francis into custody after she allegedly struck a parked car in the 500 block of S. College with her 2008 Ford Focus.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 2002 Pontiac Grand Am suffered extensive rear end damage.

A witness described Francis to police, who later admitted she left the scene on foot.

Francis is now facing a number of charges including driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and giving police false information.

 

