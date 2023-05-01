Hit and Run Arrest

A Salina woman is facing charges for leaving the scene of a car crash on Sunday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News 22-year-old Aaliyah Rosalea was taken into custody on Saturday morning after she allegedly smashed into a parked car in the 1600 block of Dover Circle, attempted a U-Turn, hitting the 2010 Ford Fusion again before driving away.

Officers located her a short time later in the 1400 block of Teakwood in her damaged 2009 Ford Focus.

She is now facing additional charges for driving while suspended, illegal tag and no proof of insurance.