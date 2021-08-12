Hit and Run Arrest

A Salina man is in jail after allegedly hitting an acquaintance with an SUV.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Scott Smith was arrested after he allegedly drove onto a sidewalk and hit a 26-year-old Salina man with his Chevy Suburban.

A witness told officers that around 8am Wednesday, Smith drove past the victim in the 1500 block of West Crawford – did a U-turn before driving back over the sidewalk to hit him.

Smith left the scene but was sighted a short time later in the Dillion’s fuel island on West Crawford and taken into custody. Police also found him in possession of a stolen Social Security card that was taken from a vehicle on June 16.

The victim was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with possible injuries to his left leg and left arm.

Smith is now facing possible charges that could include aggravated battery and possession of stolen property.