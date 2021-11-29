Hit and Run After Multiple Vehicle Accident

Police are looking for a driver that started a rear-end accident involving four vehicles and left the scene this past weekend.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that all four vehicles were going north on Ninth St. around 6 p.m. on Nov. 27.

At the intersection with Magnolia, an unidentified red car hit a 2013 Nissan Sentra from behind, which caused the Sentra to hit the car in front of it, and that car hit the one in front of it as well.

The red car then drove off, headed east on Magnolia. Forrester said it should have sizable front-end damage.

No injuries are reported and none of the other vehicles had to be towed.